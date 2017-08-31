HURSTPIERPOINT SINGERS: will be starting off their new term on Monday 4 September and they would love to see you at the practice at Cuckfield Road Methodist Church at 7.30pm. They have got an exciting and enjoyable programme to prepare for the Christmas Concert on Sunday 10 December at the Village Centre, with their usual blend of old and new music as well as some traditional carols. They are a friendly group and if you can hold a tune, then they would love to have you with them for the new season, and it doesn’t matter if you sing high or low! If you want to see what they do before giving them a try, then go along to the Open Practice at the Methodist Church on Monday September 18th, part of the Hurst Festival. If you’ve got any questions, contact the Secretary, David Redd on 01273 831801.

SURGERY: There will be a Parish Councillor Surgery on Saturday 9 September from 10:00 am - 12 noon, in the Conference Room, Village Centre, Trinity Road, Hurstpierpoint. Would you like to have a chat with a Parish Councillor about any issue or idea that you have? The Parish Council are holding monthly Surgeries in Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common where 2 Councillors will be available.

All Parish Council and Committee meetings are open to the public and everyone is very welcome to attend. This initiative is being trialled for a year, for those people who might find it easier to chat in this informal manner.

