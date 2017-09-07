COUNT DOWN: to the Festival is in the final straight, and I do hope that you have been acquiring your tickets for the various events. Do mark your diary for Sunday 17 September, when the Festival kicks off with a huge opening party. The fun starts around 12.30 pm when the transport parade reaches and passes through the High Street. Subsequently the High Street, the Village Green and the South Avenue Recreation Ground will be filled with entertainment. Food will be available all afternoon. A good time for all the family is guaranteed.

PARISH COUNCILLOR VACANCY: The council is looking for 2 people, one for Hurstpierpoint and one for Sayers Common. Do you have an interest in what is happening locally; to our environment, have views about local planning, housing or policing, our community events or social behaviour? Do you want to make a contribution or a difference? Please consider applying to be a councillor, and there is even an informal session lo learn about what councillors do on Thursday 14 September, from 7pm to 8pm in the Conference Room at the Village Centre. The deadline for applications, obtainable from the Parish Office, is Monday 18 September at noon. If you would just like to have a chat or more details contact the office on 01273 833264, or email hurstpierpoint.pc@btinternet.com.

HURST, HASSOCKS & DITCHLING U3A will be meeting at Adastra Hall on Friday 15 September at 2pm. There will be a talk by Ian Everest on Newhaven Fort. Non members are welcome.

COFFEE MORNING: at Holy Trinity Church will be resuming after the summer break on Saturday 16 September with church organist Neil Morris giving an organ recital. Plus all the usual stalls.

