PARISH COUNCILLOR VACANCY: informal information session this evening from 7 pm to 8 pm in the Village Centre, Conference Room. Any one who wants to be involved with the running of our village is welcome to pop in for a chat.

MACMILLAN BIGGEST COFFEE MORNING: Hurst is again participating in this big event, on Friday 22 September at the Bowls Club in South Avenue, from 10 am to 12 noon. Those who went along last year made it huge success, so do try to pop in again, and any who did not manage to attend, all are very welcome, to sample the delicious cakes and enjoy a coffee, all the while helping to raise funds for this worthy cause of cancer support.

HURSTPIERPOINT HISTORICAL & GEOGRAPHICAL SOCIETY: meet Friday 22 September at 7.45 pm for a talk entitled Nature through the Year – January to June. The speaker is Peter Lovett. At the Guide HQ, off Trinity Road car park. Non members welcome.

MID SUSSEX HEALTH CARE: has a free flu clinic on Saturday 23 September at the Health Centre, for the over 65s, pregnant, asthmatic, diabetic or sufferers from chronic complaints. From 8.30am to 11am.

THE AUTUMN SHOW: by the Horticultural Society takes place this Saturday 23 September. In the Village Centre at 2.15 pm. Do go along and view the Chrysanthemums, Dahlias and other autumn flowers, and inspect the seasonal vegetables and fruit on show. There are also classes for cookery and photography as well as a Children’s section. There are prizes to be won too so any last minute exhibitors, finding their garden has come good just in time, can collect a show schedule from Gibsons in the High Street. Exhibiting is open to all and free. Tea and home made cake is served, there is a raffle and the afternoon ends with the traditional auction of goods.

HURSTPIERPOINT OPEN STUDIOS: Artists open their doors at the weekend for viewing their work. It is very varied with artists working in water colour, pastels, oils or gouache, mixed media and etchings. There are also sculptures, plus displays by photographers and jewellery makers. Wander round looking out for the blue and white balloons flying outside houses and studios.

NEW READING GROUP: In case you missed the start of this, Hurst library has started up a new reading group, meeting on the first Wednesday monthly from 10am to 12 noon. If you enjoy reading and discussing books as well as meeting new people do consider joining. Just speak to a member of the library staff.

