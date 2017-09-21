HURSTPIERPOINT HISTORICAL & GEOGRAPHICAL SOCIETY: meet Friday 22 September at 7.45 pm for a talk entitled Nature through the Year – January to June. The speaker is Peter Lovett. At the Guide HQ, off Trinity Road car park. Non members welcome.

HURST MUSEUM GROUP: has a new display to coincide with the festival, covering the history of the event. Do have a look when you go into the Village Centre.

HURSTPIERPOINT OPEN STUDIOS: Artists open their doors for the second weekend for viewing their work. It is very varied with artists working in water colour, pastels, oils or gouache, mixed media and etchings. There are also sculptures, plus displays by photographers and jewellery makers. Wander round looking out for the blue and white balloons flying outside houses and studios.

FREE RAMBLERS WALK: from Trinity Road car park, BN6 9SJ, on Sunday 24 September meeting at 10.30am. This is a 5 mile walk to the west of Hurstpierpoint via Wanbarrow Farm, Albourne, Sayers Common and Coombe Farm. All welcome.

BIGGEST COFFEE MORNING: Do go along for a nibble and a natter at Macmillan’s Worlds Biggest Coffee Morning at Sayers Common Village Hall on Friday 29 September, 10am-12noon. Delicious coffee, home made cakes and pastries, Bring & Buy stall. Please help in supporting Macmillan. Last year over £1000 was raised. If you are unable to make the Biggest Coffee Morning and would prefer to donate - Text 2 Donate code is: MUG PCR6 and text your code to 70550 to donate £5. Many thanks in advance to every one. No one should face cancer alone and with your support no one will.”

