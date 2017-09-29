Hurstpierpoint

BIGGEST COFFEE MORNING: Do go along for a nibble and a natter at Macmillan’s Worlds Biggest Coffee Morning at Sayers Common Village Hall on Friday 29 September, 10am-12noon. Delicious coffee, home made cakes and pastries, Bring & Buy stall. Please help in supporting Macmillan. Last year over £1000 was raised. If you are unable to make the Biggest Coffee Morning and would prefer to donate - Text 2 Donate code is: MUG PCR6 and text your code to 70550 to donate £5. Many thanks in advance to every one. “No one should face cancer alone and with your support no one will.”

DO YOU HAVE AN EVENT PLANNED?: E mail me your details to be included in the column. I need to hear from you at least 10 days before the date of publication, as submission is one week ahead for the next.

HURST AFTERNOON CLUB: at its October meeting is going west. Neil Sadler is coming to give a talk entitled California Dreaming, from Alcatraz to the Grand Canyon, via Route 66. Tuesday 3 October at the Village Centre 2.15pm. Followed by refreshments and time for a chat. Everyone welcome.

ENCOURAGE HEDGEHOGS INTO YOUR GARDEN: Find out about these lovely animals, one of our nation’s favourites, which are sadly and undeservedly in serious decline. On Saturday 7 October at 11 am at the New Inn back room, a family friendly workshop is being held. There will be lots of practical advice and information, on the simple and easy ways to encourage hedgehogs, bringing native wild life into your garden, a Hoggie Raffle and Prickly biscuits. For more details phone 01273 833133.