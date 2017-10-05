RNLI COFFEE MORNING: at the Club Suite at the Village Centre on Saturday 7 October. An opportunity to buy your Christmas cards, calendars, diaries ( this is the first mention of this seasonal event in the column!) and lifeboat souvenirs and items. The entrance fee includes coffee and biscuits. From 10 am to 12 noon.

ENCOURAGE HEDGEHOGS INTO YOUR GARDEN: Find out about these lovely animals, one of our nation’s favourites, which are sadly and undeservedly in serious decline. On Saturday 7 October at 11 am at the New Inn back room, a family friendly workshop is being held. There will be lots of practical advice and information, on the simple and easy ways to encourage hedgehogs, bringing this native wild life into your garden, a Hoggie Raffle and Prickly biscuits. For more details phone 01273 833133.

HURSTPIERPOINT HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: covers the topic of pruning flowering shrubs with an illustrated talk by Laurie McMillan, a professional gardener for 13 years and lecturer for 9 years. On Tuesday 10 October at 7.45 pm at the Village Centre Club Suite. Non members welcome.

MOTHERS UNION: meeting on Wednesday 11 October, 2.30 pm, at 9 Orchard Way. Hear interesting stories behind the tea towels that members bring along! Non members welcome, £2 to include tea and cake.

NON STOP SHAKESPEARE: is coming to Hurst. The Players are planning this event as a fundraiser towards the refurbishment of the theatre, not only in new seating, but better facilities and décor. The sum of £145,000 is needed. The plan is to read through all 37 plays in a 70 hour marathon. It starts on Thursday 12 October and continues through until Sunday 15 October. If you want to get involved and take part in the readings email Shakespeare@hurstplayers.org.uk.

COFFEE MORNING: coming on Saturday 14 October at the Village Centre Club Suite from 10 am to 12 noon. There will be a big book stall, DVDs, home made cakes, household items, plants both garden and indoor, plenty of interesting bric a brac, an all at 50p stall, jewellery, cards, prize every time tombola, and a raffle. Refreshments served. Do go along and bag a bargain or start gathering some gifts whilst enjoying a coffee with friends. In aid of Paws & Claws animal rescue charity.

CRAFT FAIR: also on Saturday 14 October in the Village Centre, from 10 am to 2 pm. Plenty of varied stalls and refreshments served all day, plus the raffle of a hamper. In aid of Heber Opera, a local company bringing operas sung in English and performed in the round in East and West Sussex for over 25 years.

A CHICAGO BRIDGE: afternoon is being organised by the Hurstpierpoint NSPCC committee at Danny House, off New Way Lane on Wednesday 18 October. Tables are £40 each for 4 people including a delicious tea. Doors open at 1.30 pm for a 2 pm start. Please bring your own tables, cloths and cards. Contact Belinda Toop on 07860 736077 for more details.