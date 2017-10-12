PARISH COUNCILLOR SURGERY: will take place on Saturday 14 October from 10:00 am to12 noon, in the Conference Room, Village Centre, Trinity Road, Hurstpierpoint. Would you like to have a chat with a Parish Councillor about any issue or idea that you have? The Parish Council hold monthly Surgeries in Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common where 2 Councillors are available. All Parish Council and Committee meetings are open to the public and everyone is very welcome to attend. This initiative is for those people who might find it easier to chat in this informal manner.

ART FUND TALK: at Danny House on Thursday 19 October at 2 pm. The speaker will be Daphne Lawson who will be talking about Van Eyck and the pre- Raphaelites.

COFFEE MORNING: at Holy Trinity Church on Saturday 21 October will feature a group of keen knitters who will be demonstrating their skills and selling some of their work. There will also be a number of extra stalls selling knitted and felted items, in addition to the usual home made jams, jewellery, charity cards, home made cakes, art work, good as new items and much more. From 10 am to 12 noon, admission free.

WEST GALLERY EVENING: Saturday 21 October. A welcome to the Sussex Waits for the first West Gallery evening of the new season. It will be a real treat. They are a local group specialising in music from the 15th, 16th and 17th centuries for wind bands. They mainly play shawms and curtals (come and find out what these instruments look and sound like!) but can also switch to recorders and other instruments to provide some stylistic contrasts. The concert will feature music from England, France, Germany, the Low Countries, Italy and Spain. Tickets are £5, and there is, as usual, a licenced bar. Please sign up on the sheet at the back of the church or ring/email Margaret Carey to reserve tickets. You can, of course, just turn up and pay on the door, but if possible we do like to know how many chairs to put out and how to stock the bar. Email margaret@112a.co.uk or phone 01273 835113.

STORIES OF HOLY TRINITY: on Saturday 24 October at 10.30 am at Holy Trinity Church. This next talk in the series will be well timed in view of the up coming 11th November commemorations. There are 79 names on our War Memorial, and over a hundred years later few us know much about these men, although like us they were born and lived in the village before dying in the First World War. The original project was to commemorate the hundredth anniversary of the out break of the war in 1914 and I set out to inform present Hurst residents, with the help of the High Street shops, about their backgrounds and stories. In this endeavour I was assisted by Stewart Hall, and together we will be talking about the research and the surprises it turned up, as well as recounting some of the exploits and stories discovered as a result.

HURST VILLAGE CINEMA: screens Free Fire (15) on Friday 27 October. Set in the early 1970s this is an action comedy about an arms deal that goes very wrong. Every thing takes place in one claustrophobic location, a warehouse, and a live chess game ensues, where double crosses keep the audience guessing. The Sunday film on 29 October is Hidden Figures (12a). This tells the story of three talented African- American women mathematicians who worked for NASA in the 1960s during the Space Race. Racial segregation had them relegated to less than important positions, but circumstances cause changes in this upbeat and entertaining film. Tickets on line form the website or from Mishon Mackay in the High Street.

AND FINALLY: after over 4 years I have decided to stop writing the column at the end of this month. If there is any one out there who would like to take it over please contact me. It requires a small amount of time each week to compile and e mail it in for publication.