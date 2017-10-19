WEST GALLERY EVENING: Saturday 21 October. A welcome to the Sussex Waits, for the first West Gallery evening of the new season. It will be a real treat. They are a local group specialising in music from the 15th, 16th and 17th centuries for wind bands. They mainly play shawms and curtals (come and find out what these instruments look and sound like!) but can also switch to recorders and other instruments to provide some stylistic contrasts. The concert will feature music from England, France, Germany, the Low Countries, Italy and Spain. Tickets are £5, and there is, as usual, a licenced bar. Please sign up on the sheet at the back of the church or ring/email Margaret Carey to reserve tickets. You can, of course, just turn up and pay on the door, but if possible they do like to know how many chairs to put out and how to stock the bar. Email margaret@112a.co.uk or phone 01273 835113.

HURSTPIERPOINT HISTORICAL & GEOGRAPHICAL SOCIETY: on Friday 27 October at the Guide Hall off Trinity Road car park, 8 pm, hosts Peter Wilkinson formerly of West Sussex Records Office. He will be giving a talk about one of Hurst’s famous people, Bishop Hannington. Born into the department store Hannington family, who came to live in Hurst, he led an interesting life. At one point falling out with the rector of Holy Trinity he built his own chapel in the garden, but is better known for becoming a missionary to Uganda. All welcome to go along and find out about this unusual and well-known man, non members £3.

HURST VILLAGE CINEMA: screens Free Fire (15) on Friday 27 October. Set in the early 1970s this is an action comedy about an arms deal that goes very wrong. Every thing takes place in one claustrophobic location, a warehouse, and a live chess game ensues, where double crosses keep the audience guessing.

STORIES OF HOLY TRINITY: on Saturday 28 October. This next talk in this series will be well timed in view of the up coming 11th November commemorations. There are 79 names on our War Memorial, and over a hundred years later few us know much about these men, although like us they were born and lived in the village before dying in the First World War. The original project was to commemorate the hundredth anniversary of the outbreak of the war in 1914, with the help of the High Street shops. Stewart Hall will be talking about the research and the surprises it turned up, as well as recounting some of the exploits and stories discovered as a result

SUNDAY CINEMA: film on 29 October is Hidden Figures (12a). This tells the story of three talented African- American women mathematicians who worked for NASA in the 1960s during the Space Race. Racial segregation had them relegated to less than important positions, but circumstances cause changes in this upbeat and entertaining film. Tickets on line form the website or from Mishon Mackay in the High Street.

HURST AFTERNOON CLUB: has coming on Tuesday 7 November Scottish Dancers, at the Village Centre, 2.15 pm.

AND FINALLY: after over 4 years of the column I have decided to stop. A busy life in retirement! So if there is any one out there who would like to take over from me, do get in contact. It does not take up much time each week and it is a way of helping the village.