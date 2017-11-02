Hello: Claire Richard has produced the Hurstpierpoint column for more than four years. She has kept us in touch with what is happening in the village wonderfully well and is warmly to be thanked for her excellent work. I’ve offered to take on this task and shall do my best to follow in her footsteps. I’ve lived in Hurstpierpoint with my husband, Kevin, for 30 years and am pretty well connected with the life of our amazing community. But I need your help to ensure that the column reports the huge range of activity and enterprise all around us. So please contact me with your news preferably by Friday for publication the following Thursday.

I very much look forward to providing a forum for your activities. But it’s up to you to give me the info!

Saturday 11 November: 11 a.m. Remembrance Day

Informal gathering at the War Memorial. All are welcome.

Sunday 12 November: Remembrance Parade and Service

The Remembrance Parade will form up at 1035 at South Avenue and then march through the High Street to the War Memorial. If wet, the Parade will meet at the Army Cadets Drill Hall, behind the Co-op in the High Street. The Police have advised that they are no longer able to provide assistance for road closure and traffic control so the Parade will provide its own marshals. Motorists are asked to accept a short delay on their journeys whilst the parade talks place. The service at the War Memorial starts at 1055 with the laying of wreaths and the two minutes silence, before everyone moves into the Church for the Remembrance Day Service.

Saturday 18 November: Coffee morning, 10 am to 12 noon: Monthly coffee morning in Holy Trinity Church with Ray Carpenter playing a selection of popular music on his electric organ. There will also be all the usual stalls, cakes and coffee. All welcome.

West Gallery: Holy Trinity Church, 6-7.30 pm

Simon Anckorn and friends bring a blend of jazz standards and rearrangements of soul and pop classics. The line up includes sax player Phil Paton, drums Stef Grimmett and bass Nick Kay, plus ever popular Sam Nixon singing a few numbers. Tickets £5. Licensed bar. Contact margaret@112a.co.uk or 01273 835113 to reserve tickets, and pay on the door. This event is likely to sell out so best to book in advance!

Tuesday 21 November: 7.45pm, Club Suite, Village Centre

Wolstonbury WI Monthly meeting, plus Annual Meeting and display of members’ crafts. Visitors welcome. Enquiries: 01273 834421.