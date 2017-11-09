Hallo: Just in case you didn’t see last week’s column … Claire Richard has produced the Hurstpierpoint column for more than four years. She has kept us in touch with what is happening in the village wonderfully well and is warmly to be thanked for her excellent work. I’ve now taken on this task and shall do my best to follow in her footsteps. I’ve lived in Hurstpierpoint with my husband, Kevin, for 30 years and am pretty well connected with the life of our amazing community. But I need your help to ensure that the column reports the huge range of activity and enterprise all around us. So please contact me with your news preferably by Friday for publication the following Thursday.

General news: No. 16 Hurst Detachment, Sussex Army Cadet Force, Headquarters in Granary Mews (beside the Co-op) just off the High Street. Recruits welcome!

Monday and Thursday evenings 7.30-9.30 pm in the large drill hall which has an indoor climbing wall.

Young recruits (people from age 12 - Year 8) are welcome. After the basic training syllabus has been completed, there are training weekends in the purpose built training centre in Crowborough. If you’re looking for something to do on those long winter evenings, please come along and talk to Lieutenant Laura Bavastock, the officer commanding the Hurst Detachment.

Diary: Saturday 11 November 11 a.m. Remembrance Day

Informal gathering at the War Memorial. All are welcome.

Sunday 12 November, Remembrance Parade: The Remembrance Parade will form up at 1035 at South Avenue and then march through the High Street to the War Memorial. If wet, the Parade will meet at the Army Cadets Drill Hall, behind the Co-op in the High Street. The Police have advised that they are no longer able to provide assistance for road closure and traffic control so the Parade will provide its own marshals. Motorists are asked to accept a short delay on their journeys whilst the parade talks place. The Parade then progresses into the Church for the Remembrance Day Service.

Wednesday 15 November, 8pm, Holy Trinity Church: Mothers’ Union with talk by Lesley Webster about Chichester Cathedral, known as ‘our Mother Church’. All welcome. Non members £2 entry which includes coffee and home-made cakes.

Saturday 18 November, 10.00-12.15, Alexander Technique Workshop: Introductory workshop in the Alexander Technique: Discover how to free yourself from neck & back pain, improve posture & mobility, reduce muscle tension and stiffness. £25 per person. Contact: Rebecca Rees on 07929 567542 or r.d.rees14@gmail.com.

Saturday 18 November, West Gallery, Holy Trinity Church: Simon Anckorn and friends bring a blend of jazz standards and rearrangements of soul and pop classics. The line up includes sax player Phil Paton, drums Stef Grimmett and bass Nick Kay, plus ever popular Sam Nixon singing a few numbers. Tickets £5. Licensed bar. Contact margaret@112a.co.uk or 01273 835113 to reserve tickets, and pay on the door. This event is likely to sell out so best to book in advance!

Tuesday 21 November, 7.45pm, Club Suite, Village Centre: Wolstonbury WI Monthly meeting, plus Annual Meeting and display of members’ crafts. Visitors welcome. Enquiries: 01273 834421.

Friday 24 November 8 pm, Guide HQ, Trinity Road: Hurst Historical and Geographical Society talk by Peter Bates entitled ‘Out of Africa’ on his 20 years travelling in Southern Africa.

Friday 24 November, 6.30-9pm and Saturday 25 November, 9.30-1pm: Christmas Fair at the Village Centre. Get a head start to your Christmas shopping! More than 30 stalls, tombola, home-made refreshments. Admission 50p; children free.

Sunday 26 November, 3pm, Village Centre: Heber Opera, Afternoon Tea Concert. www.ticketsource.co.uk/heberopera. Tickets £12.

And one for your diary to make sure you don’t miss it!

Santa’s Fun Sunday, 3 December, 12.30-6pm: The High Street will be transformed for the afternoon with fun and games for everyone.