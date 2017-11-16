Hurstpierpoint

Saturday 18 November: 10.00-12.15, Alexander Technique Workshop

Introductory workshop in the Alexander Technique: Discover how to free yourself from neck & back pain, improve posture & mobility, reduce muscle tension and stiffness. £25 per person. Contact: Rebecca Rees on 07929 567542 or r.d.rees14@gmail.com

Saturday 18 November: 10.00-12.00 Musical Coffee Morning, Holy Trinity Church

Ray Carpenter will be playing a selection of favourite tunes on his electric organ throughout the morning, and everyone is invited to come and enjoy his wonderful playing. Coffee and home made cakes will be served, interesting items can be discovered on the Good as New stall, home made jewellery will be on display for sale, and a there will be a pre-Christmas raffle. Everyone most welcome. All money raised is for our village church.

Saturday 18 November: 6.00-7.30 pm West Gallery, Holy Trinity Church

Simon Anckorn and friends bring a blend of jazz standards and rearrangements of soul and pop classics. The line up includes sax player Phil Paton, drums Stef Grimmett and bass Nick Kay, plus ever popular Sam Nixon singing a few numbers. Tickets £5. Licensed bar. Contact margaret@112a.co.uk or 01273 835113 to reserve tickets, and pay on the door. This event is likely to sell out so best to book in advance!

Tuesday 21 November: 7.45pm, Club Suite, Village Centre

Wolstonbury WI Monthly meeting, plus Annual Meeting and display of members’ crafts. Visitors welcome. Enquiries: 01273 834421.

Friday 24 November: 8 pm, Guide HQ, Trinity Road

Hurst Historical and Geographical Society talk by Peter Bates entitled ‘Out of Africa’ on his 20 years travelling in Southern Africa.

Friday 24 November: 6.30-9pm and Saturday 25 November, 9.30-1pm

Christmas Fair at the Village Centre. Get a head start to your Christmas shopping! More than 30 stalls, tombola, home-made refreshments. Admission 50p; children free.

Sunday 26 November: 3pm, Village Centre

Heber Opera, Afternoon Tea Concert. www.ticketsource.co.uk/heberopera. Tickets £12.

And one for your diary: to make sure you don’t miss it!

Santa’s Fun Sunday, 3 December, 12.30-6pm. The High Street will be transformed for the afternoon with fun and games for everyone.