Hurstpierpoint

No. 16 Hurst Detachment: Sussex Army Cadet Force, Headquarters in Granary Mews (beside the Co-op) just off the High Street. Recruits welcome!

Monday and Thursday evenings 7.30-9.30 pm in the large drill hall which has an indoor climbing wall. Young recruits (people from age 12 - Year 8) are welcome. After the basic training syllabus has been completed, there are training weekends in the purpose built training centre in Crowborough. If you’re looking for something to do on those long winter evenings, please come along and talk to Lieutenant Laura Bavastock, the officer commanding the Hurst Detachment.

Friday 24 November 8 pm, Guide HQ, Trinity Road: Hurst Historical and Geographical Society talk by Peter Bates entitled ‘Out of Africa’ on his 20 years travelling in Southern Africa.

Friday 24 November, 6.30-9pm and Saturday 25 November, 9.30-1pm: Christmas Fair at the Village Centre. Get a head start to your Christmas shopping! More than 30 stalls, tombola, home-made refreshments. Admission 50p; children free.

Sunday 26 November, 3pm, Village Centre: Heber Opera, Afternoon Tea Concert. www.ticketsource.co.uk/heberopera. Tickets £12.

Sunday, 26 November, 2-6 pm, South Downs Cellars, 100 High Street: Christmas Tasting: Our top 40 recommendations for Christmas drinking will be open to taste, with 15% discounts on all orders placed on the day. Spaces are limited so please book by calling 01273 833830 or via website www.southdownscellars.co.uk. £15 per person, in advance only.

Saturday 2nd December , 10.00-12.00, Guide HQ, Trinity Road: Guides, Brownies & Rainbows Christmas Bazaar. Entrance £1 for adults to include coffee and a mince pie, children free. Many stalls, Santa is coming, cakes &raffle. Everyone is welcome.

Santa’s Fun Sunday, 3 December, 12.30-6pm: The High Street will be transformed for the afternoon with fun and games for everyone.

Wednesday, 6 December, 7.30 pm, Holy Trinity Church: Mothers’ Union ‘Advent Service and Shared Supper’ The evening begins at 7.30 with an Advent Service of carols and readings, followed by a delicious buffet and mulled wine. This annual event brings together friends old and new and is always a wonderful start to the Christmas celebrations. Tickets are just £5 from Judy Leech (01273 833954) and we ask everyone to contribute a plate of food to share.

Saturday, 9 December, 10.00-12.00, Holy Trinity Church: Holy Trinity Coffee Morning with entertainment by the Hurstpierpoint Handbell group who will delight us by playing carols throughout the morning. Variety of stalls selling home-made cakes, jams and chutneys, knitted gifts, handmade jewellery and a treasure trove of goodies to be discovered on the Good as New stall and the Community Charity Shop stall. Everyone welcome. Free Admission.

Wednesday, 13 December, 2.30 pm, Harvesters, Mossy Mile, Albourne Road: Mothers’ Union afternoon of ‘Carols and Cake’ at Harvesters. Jenny Rogers will be accompanying the singing and so this promises to be a most enjoyable and relaxed occasion. Non-members are asked to contribute £2 towards the cost of the afternoon.