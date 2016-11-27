Jane Asher’s thank you to Parkinson’s UK fundraisers

The Mid-Sussex Branch of Parkinson’s UK was thrilled to receive a visit from charity President Jane Asher on Friday 18 November.

The actress accepted a cheque for an impressive £2,000 raised by the Uckfield Lions Club who held a classic car fundraising event in the summer, and thanked branch members for their efforts throughout 2016.

Jane, who was inspired to help after her brother-in-law, Gordon Scarfe, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2004, said: “Local groups not only provide a vital source of support for people affected by Parkinson’s, but they also play an essential role in funding research to find better treatments and ultimately a cure for Parkinson’s.

“On behalf of Parkinson’s UK, I would like to thank everyone in the Mid-Sussex Branch for their hard work this year and for making me feel so welcome today.”

Jane and the branch members were also treated to some fantastic entertainment to round off the meeting, with a swing band adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

The Mid-Sussex branch offers information, friendship and support to local people with Parkinson’s, their families and carers. They also organise regular events and social activities.

They hold meetings at Wivelsfield Green Village Hall, West Sussex, RH17 7QG on the third Friday of every month. Everyone is welcome.

For more information on the branch, contact Branch Chair Sue Blunden on 01444 483504 or see https://www.parkinsons.org.uk/

Contributed by Parkinson’s UK

