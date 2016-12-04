Laboratory work on science fortnight

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School has had an exciting two weeks filled with Science fun!

The pupils have been celebrating Science fortnight by engaging in thrilling experiments which have heightened their curiosity of Science in the world around them. Year 3 and 4 pupils had a wonderful opportunity to visit Oathall Secondary to work with Year 8 and Year 11 pupils on ‘Forensic Science.’

This is the first time the primary students experienced what it is like to be in a real science laboratory. Their enthusiasm was plain to see and they gained greater scientific knowledge, some of whom had never heard of Forensics before! Year 1 to Year 6 pupils carried out different experiments in their classrooms. Some of these experiments included: ‘Dancing Raisins,’ ‘Jellyfish in a Bottle,’ ‘Fireworks in a Jar’ and many more.

As a school we a very keen to value the importance of Science and to help children form questions which creates a sense of ‘awe and wonder.’

Contributed by St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School

