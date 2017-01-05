Tiger Arts Lunchtime Concert: Wednesday January 11th at 1pm in All Saints Church. Please note that the 2017 concerts and events will all be held at All Saints .The Robinswood Band, a 5-piece local band, will entertain you. Brian Reynolds( Guitar, Mandolin, Vocals) Bernard Cole( Guitar, Vocals) Stewart Partridge( Fiddle, Vocals) Stewart Kinning (Accordian, Keyboard) Keith Faggeter (Bass, Vocals.)Light lunches will be served in the Tiger Lounge from 12 noon. Admission and lunches continue to be free but gifts towards expenses will be gratefully received.

Lindfield Bonfire Society: would be grateful for any donations of books, bric a brac and items suitable for tombola and raffle prizes to help in the fundraising efforts for November 4th, 2017.( The 5th is a Sunday this year hence the celebrations on November 4th.) You are welcome to deliver donations to 8, Beckworth Lane, Lindfield RH16 2EH or telephone Sarah if you need collection on 01444 487470. The charity collection on November 5th,2016 was the 2nd highest of all Bonfire Societies in Sussex and Kent totalling £7452.20!

Lindfield Horticultural Society: The next event to start the New Year is a talk by Nigel Boldro entitled Heritage Gardening on Wednesday 11th January at 8.05pm in the King Edward Hall. The talk will include the principles and characteristics of heritage gardening and cover aspects of design and the regeneration of historic sites. Immediately before the talk the Committee wishes to formally call a Special General Meeting to clear outstanding items not fully addressed at the AGM last November.

January Film Show Evening: on Thursday 26th at 7.45pm in the King Edward Hall. “ A Street Cat Named Bob.” Tickets on sale at Tufnells from 3rd January priced £6. Doors open at 7.30pm. The true story of a young homeless busker, James Bowen, and the stray ginger cat who changed his life.

LINDFIELD COUNTRY MARKET: would like to thank all its customers for their support last year and wish them a happy 2017. The market is taking a break for the entire month of January, and will reopen on Thursday 2 February, refreshed and ready to supply your favourite baked items, with probably some new ones to try, jams and marmalades, eggs, and various hand made crafts. The possibility of learning basic crochet and knitting for just £1 a lesson will continue.

The Weald Theatre Group: “ Sleeping Beauty.” Tuesday 10th-Friday 14th January at 19.30 and Saturday at 12noon and 17.30 at Clair Hall. This is the group’s 74th charity pantomime. Tickets from Clair Hall Box Office on 01444 455440.

Heat for Health: More drop in events coming up in this area. Tuesday 10th January. Cuckfield GP Surgery. 8.30-11.30am. Monday 16th January. Princess Royal Hospital. 9.30-12.30pm. Tuesday 17th January. The Vale GP Surgery. 8.30-11.30am.Pick up your free room thermometer cards. Discuss energy and efficiency measures and grants available and the support provided by Heat for Health. For more information ring: 01444 477191.

