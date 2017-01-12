Lindfield Civic Amenity collection: The freighters will be in the Tollgate Car Park on Sunday 15th January from 10am-noon for the collection of household and garden waste. Please do not leave rubbish in the absence of the freighters.

Lindfield Flower Club: The first meeting for 2017 is on Tuesday 24th January in the King Edward Hall. The AGM will start at 2.15pm followed by the meeting at about 2.30pm. The demonstrator is Gaenor Circus and her demonstration is called “Through the Ages.” As it is the first meeting of the year subscriptions will be collected prior to the start of the meeting. Visitors are always welcome and can pay a one-off charge.

Lindfield and District Folk Dance Club: Ashenground Community Centre, Vale Rd, Haywards Heath. Folk dancing for fun, no partner needed. £2 including tea/coffee at half time. First evening free. Tuesday 17th January from 20.00-22.00. More information phone Mike on 01444 482741.

Fund Raising Coffee Morning. Friday 20th January from 10-noon. 55, South Rd, Haywards Heath URC. Coffee Morning in the church foyer in aid of church funds. Home-made cakes, bargain books, tea, coffee and biscuits. Free entrance.

Haywards Heath Ceramics Group: Thursday 19th January at Clair Hall. Mike Turner will give a talk entitled “Mike’s Mugs- a Canter through British Ceramics.” Mike has an extensive collection of British mugs and is aiming to show an example of each major factory and period. Lecture in the Small Hall at 10.35am. Doors open 9.45am with coffee served until 10.20am. Non-members are very welcome by prior arrangement with the membership secretary on 01444 414477 or 483372. Tickets £8.

Mid-Sussex Decorative and Fine Arts Society: talk on “King George IV, the Greatest Royal Collector of Art.” Wednesday 18th January at 10.15 for 10.45 – 12 noon at Clair Hall. Talk by Oliver Everett on the magnificent collection of furniture, clocks, silver and gold objects and paintings by King George IV.Non-members welcome.£7 on door. www.mid-sussexdfas.org.uk

Mid-Sussex Association National Trust: Thursday 19th January at 2.30pm at Clair Hall. “Tales from the River Bank”-a glimpse of past life in the River Ouse Valley by Ian Everest.

Mid-Sussex Franco-British Society. Wednesday 18th January from 20.00-22.00 in the Function Suite at Clair Hall. The speaker will be a member of the House of Lords, Baroness Quin, who will be talking in French about the House of Lords and its present day and future role. All welcome. Barbara Stevens. 01444 452385.

