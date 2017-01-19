Lindfield Coop: has its branding weekend on Friday 20th, Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd January. Come along to register for a new membership card and benefit from a payback on all your Coop purchases. In addition you will always support a local charity. To choose your charity you will need to visit https://membership.coop.co.uk/causes.

Lindfield Arts Festival: is one of the current local charities and is committed to fostering creativity and excellence in the arts and to providing artistic opportunities for Mid Sussex’s diverse communities, in particular to supporting emerging artists and young people who are developing their artistic talents or aspire to a career in the arts. Lindfield Arts Festival offers opportunities for visitors to get actively involved and to try out new cultural activities or further develop skills they already have. If you know any budding artists, let the team know as they want to showcase the local talent. enquiries@lindfieldartsfestival.com

Lindfield Arts Festival 2017: will be held 8th, 9th and 10th September 2017 and the team have a very exciting programme planned. From Toy Hacking to Crocheting. Robot Relays to performances on the Common. It’s an event you will not want to miss.

Ardingly College: Free Computer Help. Here are the details of the free Ardingly College IT drop in sessions. Happening every Monday 4.30pm-5.30pm in term time. The dates are: 9 January 2017-13 February 2017inclusive. 27 February 2017- 27 March 2017 inclusive. Starting again from 24 April 2017. Many thanks to Ardingly College and the students who give their time to help people wanting to get connected via the internet using their phones,tablets or laptops. Park your car where you can and look out for the students who will guide you to the room where the sessions take place.Ring 01444 242760 for more info.

Happy Day in Lindfield: Saturday 28th January. 9.30-5pm. All Saints Church. Another day of gospel singing for the whole community.Only £15 for the day. Booking essential. www.wintergospel2017.eventbrite.com

Reminder. Film Show Evening on Thursday 26th January at 7.45pm in the King Edward Hall. “ A Street Cat named Bob.” Tickets are £6 ( to include refreshments) from Tufnells. Doors open 7.30pm.

