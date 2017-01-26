Concert: “ Aspects of Love.” Sunday 29th January. 4pm-6pm. St Wilfred’s Church, Haywards Heath. Brighton Consort and Ensemble Reza-choral works from 5 centuries plus music for string quartet by Beethoven and Haydn. £14(£12 concessions and £3 for under 18s.) Mike Clemens 01273 833746.

Lindfield Bonfire Society’s First Bonfire Social: The Red Lion, High Street. Tuesday 31st January from 4pm-10pm. The Society will be celebrating the origins of bonfire traditions with a performance by Skull Drummery in the evening and a book sale from 4pm. Come along to learn more about the Society and to hear the amazing Drummers. Sarah Tampion-Lacey 01444 487470.

Lindfield Country Market: This restarts on 2nd February in the King Edward Hall from 10am-11am.

Tiger Arts: at All Saints Church. The next lunchtime concert is on Wednesday 8th February at 1pm with light lunches being served in the Tiger Lounge from 12noon. Duo Illumina. Ellie Lovegrove(trumpet) and Richard Moore(organ) graduates of the RCM play at many prestigious venues. Ellie also plays with top orchestras and can often be found playing in West End musicals. Richard too is well known for organ recitals at St Martin in the Fields, St Pauls Cathedral and other venues across the home counties.

Franco- British Society: Wednesday 8th February at Clair Hall, Haywards Heath. 8pm. Depuis St Malo jusqu’a Cognac- a voyage of discovery. Barbara Stevens- Secretary, Mid-Sussex Franco- British Society. An illustrated talk. Tel: 01444 452385.

February Film Show: in the King Edward Hall. Thursday 23rd February at 7.45pm. The film will be “Sully” with Tom Hanks. Tickets will be on sale soon at Tufnells. £6 to include refreshments. Doors open at 7.30pm.

