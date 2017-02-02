Lindfield Horticultural Society: Coffee Morning and Seed Swap on Saturday 4th February from 10am-12noon in the King Edward Hall. Bring along your own seeds to exchange. A selection of plants will also be on sale. All welcome.

Also on Wednesday 8th February at 8pm in the King Edward Hall, there will be a talk by Ed Nugent about Garden Sage Nursery in Hassocks. With some discussion about nurseries in general and their day to day workings Ed will also talk about plant varieties and growing in general. Entry £1 members, £2 visitors.

Lindfield and District Folk Dance Club: Tuesday 7th February from 8pm-10pm at the Ashenground Community Centre in Vale Rd, Haywards Heath. £2 including tea/coffee. First evening free. Contact Mike on 01444 482741.

Haywards Heath Ceramics Group: Thursday 9th February .Monthly meeting with a talk on “Maiolica and Me- a Modern Take on an Ancient Art Form” by Liza Katzenstein. Liza was born in the USA, lived in Rome, now settled in the UK. Professional member of the Craft Potters Association, her work is featured in many exhibitions. Lecture in the Small Hall, Clair Hall at 10.35am. Doors open 9.45am with coffee served till 10.20am. Non-members very welcome by prior arrangement with the membership secretary on 01444 483372. Tickets £8.

Harp and Cream Tea: Saturday 11th February in the Tiger Lounge, Lindfield from 4pm-5.30pm. Charity fundraiser by Grace Thompson-an opportunity to eat, chat and hear beautiful music.

Bluebell Railway: Kids for a Quid. Running over half-term from 11th-26th February kids travel for just £1 each. Trains every day- adults can save by buying tickets in advance. Tel: 01825 720800.

