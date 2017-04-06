Lindfield Lunchtime Concert: The next concert is on 12th April at All Saints Church at 1pm. Shona Knight.(soprano) Shona graduated in music from Durham University in 2013. In her final year she won a concerto competition to perform Britten’s Soprano Song Cycle, Les Illuminations, with the university Chamber Orchestra before touring the work in Prague. Light lunches will be served in the Tiger Lounge from 12 noon. Admission and lunches continue to be free, but gifts towards expenses will be gratefully received.

Next Film Show: This will be on Thursday 20th April at 7.45pm at the King Edward Hall. Doors open 7.30pm. Tickets on sale at Tufnells at £6. The film is called “Lion” and stars Dev Patel as the adult Saroo Brierley. It is a powerful true story. Born in a village in Madhya Pradesh in Western India Saroo became separated from his older brother at a railway station when he was 5 years old and fell asleep on a train. When he woke up he was speeding thousands of miles away from his home to the city of Kolkata. (Calcutta) There he was placed in an orphanage and eventually adopted by an Australian couple. In his 20s, haunted by his past, he set about searching for his family.

Lindfield Village Spring Clean: Everyone in the village is invited to take part on Saturday 8th April from 9.30am-1.00pm. Simply turn up at the King Edward Hall (Library). Bring suitable gloves and wear suitable footwear. Children must be supervised by their parents, carers or adult group leaders. The Spring Clean is led by Lindfield Parish Council. Further information from the Parish Office. 484115.

Lindfield Horticultural Society Talk: Wednesday 12th April at 8pm in the King Edward Hall. “Alstroemeria,” by Ben Cross, a 4th generation grower, based in Walberton near Arundel. Ben now grows and harvests over 40 varieties of British Alstroemeria all year round and will tell you all about it. Entry £1 members, £2 visitors. All welcome.

Lindfield Country Market: is now open longer every Thursday from 10am-11.15am. Many plants are now for sale as the gardening season takes off. For parents and grandparents there is a new stall of very reasonably priced toys and games for babies and small children. Pop in for Easter cards and gifts as well as eggs, homemade cakes, preserves and much more.

Haywards Heath Ceramics Group: Thursday 13th April at Clair Hall, Haywards Heath. A talk on “The Contradictions of William ‘Quaker’ Pegg by George Drury. George arrived in Derbyshire in the early 1960s and became an expert on the life and work of William ‘Quaker’ Pegg. He has written a book on Pegg which was published in 2011. Lecture in the Studio at 10.35am. Doors open at 9.45am with coffee served until 10.20am. Non-members are very welcome by prior arrangement with the membership secretary on 01444 483372 or 414477. Tickets £8.

