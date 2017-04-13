Lindfield Country Market: is now open longer every Thursday from 10am-11.15am. Many plants are now for sale as the gardening season takes off. For parents and grandparents there is a new stall of very reasonably priced toys and games for babies and small children. Pop in for Easter cards and gifts as well as eggs, homemade cakes, preserves and much more.

Haywards Heath Ceramics Group: Thursday 13th April at Clair Hall, Haywards Heath. A talk on “The Contradictions of William ‘Quaker’ Pegg by George Drury. George arrived in Derbyshire in the early 1960s and became an expert on the life and work of William ‘Quaker’ Pegg. He has written a book on Pegg which was published in 2011. Lecture in the Studio at 10.35am. Doors open at 9.45am with coffee served until 10.20am. Non-members are very welcome by prior arrangement with the membership secretary on 01444 483372 or 414477. Tickets £8.

Lindfield Bonfire Society: is holding an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday 15th April from 1pm-4pm in the garden of the Red Lion Pub in the High St. There is a huge number of Easter Eggs to be won which have been donated by a kind supporter. Suggested donation is £1 for each clue sheet. There will also be LBS merchandise for sale. (Sarah Tampion- Lacey lindfieldbonfiresoc@gmail.com 01444 487470.

The Spinettes: At The Hop-5pm in the King Edward Hall on Sunday 16th April.(Tickets:07515 552491)

Lindfield Preservation Society: AGM followed by a talk. Wednesday 19th April at 8pm in the King Edward Hall. The talk is called ‘Snippets from Sussex Archives’ and will be given by Margaret Nicolle. Interesting and amusing anecdotes gathered over the years from various Sussex archives. All welcome. Entry free.(Information from John Chapman 01444 484470)

Next Film Show: This will be on Thursday 20th April at 7.45pm at the King Edward Hall. Doors open 7.30pm. Tickets on sale at Tufnells at £6. The film is called “Lion” and stars Dev Patel as the adult Saroo Brierley. It is a powerful true story. Born in a village in Madhya Pradesh in Western India Saroo became separated from his older brother at a railway station when he was 5 years old and fell asleep on a train. When he woke up he was speeding thousands of miles away from his home to the city of Kolkata. (Calcutta) There he was placed in an orphanage and eventually adopted by an Australian couple. In his 20s, haunted by his past, he set about searching for his family.

Lindfield Arts Festival: Hilary Kennett and Maggie Lloyd are back on the Lindfield Arts Festival arts team this year and are looking for more local professional and amateur artists to exhibit. We are excited to announce that we will be exhibiting artwork over the festival weekend in the new school hall at Lindfield Primary Academy once again. This is an amazing gallery style space with loads of natural light and a perfect setting to display the artwork of our local professional and amateur artists.

Many of the shops on the High Street will be displaying samples of the works in the exhibition, and some artists will be opening their studios in our arts trail.

If you would like to exhibit on 9th & 10th September, please email, together with a couple of photos of your work, for details: hilarykennett@lindfieldartsfestival.com maggielloyd@lindfieldartsfestival.com

