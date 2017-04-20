Lindfield Bonfire Society: TONIGHT. King Edward Hall from 8-9pm. AGM. This is your chance to hear what the society has been doing over the last year, ask any questions you may have and vote on (and stand for) posts in LBS. More information on 01444 487470. Apologies for this late notice.

Lindfield Country Market: is now open longer every Thursday from 10am-11.15am. For parents and grandparents there is a new stall of very reasonably priced toys and games for babies and small children. There are lovely craft stalls selling from jewellery to aprons, cushions to knitted items. Also unique handmade cards and orders can be taken for special events or interests on birthday cards. More and more plants coming in including vegetable starter plants for the kitchen garden. Do pop in and have a look. Refreshments available.

Lindfield Flower Club: Tuesday 25th April in the King Edward Hall at 2.30pm. Angela Merryfield will demonstrate and her talk is called ‘ Floral Symphony.’

The Annual Parish Meeting: for the electors of the Parish of Lindfield will take place on Thursday 27th April at 8pm in the King Edward Hall.

The next Lunchtime Concert: at All Saints Church is on Wednesday 10th May at 1pm. Seaford College is visiting for the first time. The College is a centre of excellence for young people to achieve personal best in music, sport and the arts along with other academic subjects. Light lunches will be served in the Tiger Lounge from 12 noon. Admission and lunches continue to be free, but gifts towards expenses will be gratefully received.

The next Film Show evening: is on Thursday 18th May at 7.45pm in the King Edward Hall. Doors open 7.30pm. The film is ‘Allied’. Certificate 15. Starring Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard. Tickets will go on sale at Tufnells on 25th April.

Lindfield Arts Festival: Hilary Kennett and Maggie Lloyd are back on the Lindfield Arts Festival arts team this year and are looking for more local professional and amateur artists to exhibit. We are excited to announce that we will be exhibiting artwork over the festival weekend in the new school hall at Lindfield Primary Academy once again. This is an amazing gallery style space with loads of natural light and a perfect setting to display the artwork of our local professional and amateur artists.

Many of the shops on the High Street will be displaying samples of the works in the exhibition, and some artists will be opening their studios in our arts trail.

If you would like to exhibit on 9th & 10th September, please email, together with a couple of photos of your work, for details: hilarykennett@lindfieldartsfestival.com maggielloyd@lindfieldartsfestival.com

