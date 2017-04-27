The Annual Parish Meeting: for the electors of the Parish of Lindfield will take place on Thursday 27th April (TONIGHT) at 8pm in the King Edward Hall.

Lindfield Country Market: is now open longer every Thursday from 10am-11.15am. For parents and grandparents there is a new stall of very reasonably priced toys and games for babies and small children. There are lovely craft stalls selling from jewellery to aprons, cushions to knitted items. Also unique handmade cards and orders can be taken for special events or interests on birthday cards. More and more plants coming in including vegetable starter plants for the kitchen garden. Do pop in and have a look. Refreshments available.

The next Film Show: evening is on Thursday 18th May at 7.45pm in the King Edward Hall. Doors open 7.30pm. The film is ‘Allied’. Certificate 15. Starring Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard. Tickets are on sale at Tufnells at £6.

Lindfield Bonfire Society: is holding a Vintage Coffee Morning on Saturday 29th April from 10am-1pm in the King Edward Hall. Tea, coffee, squash and homemade cake will be served. There will also be a book stall and you can purchase LBS merchandise and Grand Summer Prize Draw tickets. More information from Sarah Tampion-Lacey on 01444 487470.

Lindfield Dramatic Club: On Saturday 27th May the Club is presenting an evening of rehearsed readings in the King Edward Hall with an interval long enough to enjoy a fish and chip supper and drinks from the bar. Readings commemorating the 200th anniversary of the death of Jane Austen will be to the fore supported by the works of other English writers. The event is being held for members and friends of the Club. It begins at 8pm and costs £10 and all those interested should contact Rex Cooper on 01444 831512.

