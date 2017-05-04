The next Lunchtime Concert: at All Saints Church is on Wednesday 10th May at 1pm. Seaford College is visiting for the first time. The College is a centre of excellence for young people to achieve personal best in music, sport and the arts along with other academic subjects. Light lunches will be served in the Tiger Lounge from 12 noon. Admission and lunches continue to be free, but gifts towards expenses will be gratefully received.

Lindfield Country Market: is now open longer every Thursday from 10am-11.15am. For parents and grandparents there is a new stall of very reasonably priced toys and games for babies and small children. There are lovely craft stalls selling from jewellery to aprons, cushions to knitted items. Also unique handmade cards and orders can be taken for special events or interests on birthday cards. More and more plants coming in including vegetable starter plants for the kitchen garden. Do pop in and have a look. Refreshments available.

The next Film Show: evening is on Thursday 18th May at 7.45pm in the King Edward Hall. Doors open 7.30pm. The film is ‘Allied’. Certificate 15. Starring Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard. Tickets are on sale at Tufnells at £6.

Lindfield Dramatic Club: On Saturday 27th May the Club is presenting an evening of rehearsed readings in the King Edward Hall with an interval long enough to enjoy a fish and chip supper and drinks from the bar. Readings commemorating the 200th anniversary of the death of Jane Austen will be to the fore supported by the works of other English writers. The event is being held for members and friends of the Club. It begins at 8pm and costs £10 and all those interested should contact Rex Cooper on 01444 831512.

Lindfield Horticultural Society: There is a talk : The Secrets of Hever Castle at 8pm on Wednesday 10th May in the King Edward Hall. (Pat Whetstone 01444 483 236.) Also on Saturday 13th May the Society is holding a Coffee Morning and Plant Sale from 10am at the same venue.

Lindfield Cricket Club Junior Open Day: 4pm Thursday 11th May on the Common, Lindfield Cricket Club will be hosting an open day to all juniors (5 years and up) in the area who wish to try their hand at cricket. Supported by a team of coaches from Sussex CCC, there will be various activities to experience, including a bowling speed gun to measure how quickly the kids can bowl.

Visiting parents are also welcome to see what facilities the Club has to offer. Children and parents from the LCC Academy will be on hand to answer any questions and the bar will be open.

Mid-Sussex Franco-British Society: The next meeting is on Wednesday 10th May from 8-10pm in the Function Suite, Clair Hall, Haywards Heath. There will be an illustrated talk in French by Edward Cholmondeley- Clarke about the exploits of French prisoners in the UK during the Napoleonic period. All members and visitors are most welcome. For more information please contact the Secretary Barbara Stevens on 01444 452385.

Haywards Heath Ceramics Group: On Thursday 11th May the Group holds its monthly meeting with a talk on “ Paintings on Pottery in Italy” by Dinah Reynolds. Dinah is an authority on British ceramics and is an accomplished lecturer and writer. She has worked for several years on the Ashmolean Museum’s Collections. Lecture in the Studio, Clair Hall at 10.35am. Doors open at 9.45am with coffee served till 10.20am. Non-members are very welcome by prior arrangement with the membership secretary. (01444 483372 or 414477.)

