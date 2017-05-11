Haywards Heath Ceramics Group: Today, Thursday 11th May, the Group holds its monthly meeting with a talk on “ Paintings on Pottery in Italy” by Dinah Reynolds. Dinah is an authority on British ceramics and is an accomplished lecturer and writer. She has worked for several years on the Ashmolean Museum’s Collections. Lecture in the Studio, Clair Hall at 10.35am. Doors open at 9.45am with coffee served till 10.20am. Non-members are very welcome by prior arrangement with the membership secretary. (01444 483372 or 414477.)

Lindfield Country Market: is now open longer every Thursday from 10am-11.15am. For parents and grandparents there is a new stall of very reasonably priced toys and games for babies and small children. There are lovely craft stalls selling from jewellery to aprons, cushions to knitted items. Also unique handmade cards and orders can be taken for special events or interests on birthday cards. More and more plants coming in including vegetable starter plants for the kitchen garden. Do pop in and have a look. Refreshments available.

The next Film Show evening: is on Thursday 18th May at 7.45pm in the King Edward Hall. Doors open 7.30pm. The film is ‘Allied’. Certificate 15. Starring Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard. Tickets are on sale at Tufnells at £6.

Lindfield Dramatic Club: On Saturday 27th May the Club is presenting an evening of rehearsed readings in the King Edward Hall with an interval long enough to enjoy a fish and chip supper and drinks from the bar. Readings commemorating the 200th anniversary of the death of Jane Austen will be to the fore supported by the works of other English writers. The event is being held for members and friends of the Club. It begins at 8pm and costs £10 and all those interested should contact Rex Cooper on 01444 831512.

Lindfield Horticultural Society: Coffee Morning and Plant Sale. Saturday 13th May from 10am in the King Edward Hall. (Pat Whetstone 01444 483396.)

The Civic Amenity Freighters: will be in the Tollgate Car Park on Sunday 14th May from 10am-noon for the collection of household and garden waste. Please do not leave rubbish in the absence of the freighters.

Lindfield Primary Academy PTA: is holding its first car boot sale in the Academy’s grounds on Sunday 14th May from 9.30-1pm. All proceeds will go towards the extras that cannot be funded directly by the school. Tesco has kindly donated towards the food and drink at this event. Doors will open at 9.30am. Admission £1. To reserve a pitch at £7 (£10 for a van) please contact: lindfield.pta@gmail.com for more details.

Heber Opera: at the King Edward Hall on Saturday 20th May at 7.30pm. The opera-Gounod’s Faust- will be sung in English and be performed in the round. Tickets are available via Heber’s website: www.heberopera.co.uk You can also phone 01435 866737.

Coming up: Village Day on Saturday 3rd June from 12 noon. Programmes from local shops at £1.

Lindfield Garden Trail: during the afternoon of Sunday 11th June. The lovely garden at 47, Denmans Lane will be open again and other gardens are joining in this community event in 2017. Visitors will be able to buy plants and enjoy tea and homemade cake. More information can be found at: http://lindfield-gardens.co.uk

