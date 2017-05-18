Country Market: Every Thursday from 10-11.15am in the King Edward Hall.

Monday 22nd May: Lindfield in Bloom. 7.30pm. The Bent Arms (downstairs).

Lindfield Village Run: This is on Bank Holiday Monday 29th May. The event starts and finishes on Hickmans Lane Playing Fields. Check-in and Registration opens from 9am. Runners can save time on the day by pre-registering online:www.kingedwardhall.org.uk (5krun starts at 10.30am. 10k run starts at 10.45am.) The run is both a community event and a large fundraiser for the Hall, a registered charity.

Lindfield Dramatic Club: On Saturday 27th May the Club is presenting an evening of rehearsed readings in the King Edward Hall with an interval long enough to enjoy a fish and chip supper and drinks from the bar. Readings commemorating the 200th anniversary of the death of Jane Austen will be to the fore supported by the works of other English writers. The event is being held for members and friends of the Club. It begins at 8pm and costs £10 and all those interested should contact Rex Cooper on 01444 831512.

Heber Opera: at the King Edward Hall on Saturday 20th May at 7.30pm. The opera-Gounod’s Faust- will be sung in English and be performed in the round. Tickets are available via Heber’s website: www.heberopera.co.uk You can also phone 01435 866737.

Village Day: on Saturday 3rd June from 12 noon. Lindfield’s annual celebration of village life with a procession down the High Street and fun, games and stalls on the Common. Programmes from local shops.

Lindfield Garden Trail: during the afternoon of Sunday 11th June. The lovely garden at 47, Denmans Lane will be open again and other gardens are joining in this community event in 2017. Visitors will be able to buy plants and enjoy tea and homemade cake. More information can be found at: http://lindfield-gardens.co.uk

Please let me know: If you know about an event in Lindfield which I could mention in this column please let me know.

