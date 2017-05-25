Country Market: Every Thursday from 10-11.15am in the King Edward Hall.

Lindfield Village Run: This is on Bank Holiday Monday 29th May. The event starts and finishes on Hickmans Lane Playing Fields. Check-in and Registration opens from 9am. Runners can save time on the day by pre-registering online:www.kingedwardhall.org.uk (5krun starts at 10.30am. 10k run starts at 10.45am.) The run is both a community event and a large fundraiser for the charity.

Village Day: on Saturday 3rd June from 12 noon. Lindfield’s annual celebration of village life with a procession down the High Street and fun, games and stalls on the Common. Programmes from local shops.

Lindfield Garden Trail: during the afternoon of Sunday 11th June. The lovely garden at 47, Denmans Lane will be open again and other gardens are joining in this community event in 2017. Visitors will be able to buy plants and enjoy tea and homemade cake. More information can be found at: http://lindfield-gardens.co.uk

Lindfield Bonfire Society: Village Day. Saturday 3rd June. Lindfield Common. This year’s theme is ‘Strictly Lindfield. ’LBS will be participating in the procession as well as running a bric a brac and book stall, tombola, merchandise and china smash stalls. This event needs a lot of helpers to keep all the stalls open, so if you’d like to help on the day for any length of time between 9am and 5pm please let Sarah know either by email to:lindfieldbonfiresoc@gmail.com or call 01444 487470. The society is always grateful for any donations of bric a brac, raffle or tombola prizes and old china for the china smash stall. Donations may be dropped off at 18 Beckworth Lane, Lindfield, RH16 2EH.If you need someone to collect from you please call Sarah and she will arrange this. Tickets for the Grand Summer Prize Draw will be on sale on Village Day.

Come and ‘Splat the Rat’ at Lindfield Village Day: Mid Sussex Older People’s Council will be hosting a stall on Saturday 3rd June. MSOPC is a local charity which aims to reduce loneliness and isolation and help to open the lines of communication between older residents and the local authorities. Whatever your age come and see us on the day. We would love to meet you and have a chat and help with any concerns you may have. To become a supporter of MSOPC please phone our answer machine service on 01444 242760 and leave your name, phone number and email address if you have one.

Vacancy for Lindfield Parish Clerk: Due to the impending retirement of the present post holder Lindfield Parish Council is looking to appoint a Parish Clerk with the drive, determination, professionalism and the organisational skills to carry out a full and varied workload. The ideal candidate will have outstanding administrative ability including strong IT skills and Local Government experience would be an advantage. The job is full time with a starting salary from £26,000 depending on skills and experience. The closing date for applications is 9th June 2017 and the application packs are available from the Surrey and Sussex Associations of Local Councils: SSALC Ltd, Suite C, 2nd Floor, Sackville House, Brooks Close, Lewes, East Sussex BN7 2FZ. Tel:01273 830200 or email lois.crouch@ssalc.co.uk

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.