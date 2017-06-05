LINDFIELD VILLAGE DAY: Saturday, June 3. The procession will leave from Hickmans Lane Playing Fields at 12.45pm. There will be over 100 stalls on the Common as well as a Children’s Pet Show, a Fun Fair and Family Games. For general enquiries email the team at villageday@kingedwardhall.org.uk For the Village Day Procession email procession@kingedwardhall.org.uk

LINDFIELD COUNTY MARKET: This takes place every Thursday from 10am-11.15am in the King Edward Hall. There are now plenty of plants for sale including bedding, basket and vegetables all at great prices. Are you a keen fruit and veg grower who has surpluses they want to sell? The market would love you to join them. There is not a weekly charge for a table but payment of a percentage of whatever sales are made. Delicious cakes including gluten free, home made preserves, eggs and many craft stalls, toys and games plus refreshments.

HAYWARDS HEATH CERAMICS GROUP: Thursday, June 8. The group holds its monthly meeting with a talk on “Scandinavian Glass of the 20th Century” by Charles Hajdamach who has been a Director of Broadfield House Glass Museum for 23 years. He has lectured in America, Canada and South Africa and has written extensively on the subject. Lecture in the Studio, Clair Hall at 10.35am. Doors open at 9.45am with coffee served till 10.20am. Non-members are very welcome by prior arrangement with the Chairman on 01444 414477 and tickets cost £8. As this is Election Day and many of you will be casting your vote at Clair Hall, why not pop in and join us for coffee and hear a very interesting lecture? You can simply pay at the door.

LINDFIELD GOSPEL DAY: Singing workshop on Saturday, June 10 at All Saints Church from 9.30am-5pm.

LINDFIELD OPEN GARDENS: Taking place on Sunday, June 11 from 1.30-5pm, more than 10 gardens including 47 Denmans Lane which opened last year and was visited by more than 300 people raising over £2,000 for St Peter and St James Hospice are opening to the public to raise funds for the hospice.

There is a wide variety of gardens reflecting the interests of the owners. You will be able to buy plants and jam, enjoy tea and homemade cake as well as getting advice from the gardeners. Tickets are £5 each (children under 14 free) and can be bought at any of the gardens on the day. For map and information www.lindfield-gardens.co.uk

LINDFIELD LUNCHTIME CONCERT: The next Tiger Arts Concert will be on Wednesday, June 14 at 1pm at All Saints Church. Performing will be the Orpheus Centre Musicians.The Orpheus Centre is a residential performing arts centre for young disabled artists founded by Richard Stilgoe. Admission free. Light lunches served from 12.15pm in the Tiger Lounge. All welcome.

LINDFIELD HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Join members of the LHS at its Gardeners’ Question Forum on Wednesday, June 14 at 7.45pm in the King Edward Hall. You can put your gardening questions to an expert panel. Tickets can be bought from SWALK in the High Street or from Chris Gurr on 01444 482739. They are £6.50 for members and £7.50 for visitors to include a glass of wine at the beginning of the evening.

LINDFIELD BONFIRE SOCIETY: Summer Party and Quiz on Saturday, June 17 in the Newcombe Hall, King Edward Hall from 7.30-11.30pm. Members and non members are all very welcome at this informal summer party for lots of dancing and a little quiz. Licensed bar and complimentary snacks.

The summer prize raffle will be drawn during the evening and raffle tickets will be on sale on the night. Entry is £5 and tickets can be bought from Penny Black Barbers or on the door on the night.

All proceeds go towards the cost of this year’s November 4 procession, bonfire and fireworks. (Sarah Tampion- Lacey on 01444 487470 or lindfieldbonfiresoc@gmail.com)

