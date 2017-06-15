Lindfield Country Market: This takes place every Thursday from 10-11.15am in the King Edward Hall. There are now plenty of plants for sale including bedding, basket and vegetables all at great prices. Are you a keen fruit and veg grower who has surpluses they want to sell? The market would love you to join them. There is not a weekly charge for a table but payment of a percentage of whatever sales are made. Delicious cakes including gluten free, home made preserves, eggs and many craft stalls, toys and games plus refreshments.

Lindfield Bonfire Society: Summer Party and Quiz on Saturday 17th June in the Newcombe Hall, King Edward Hall from 7.30-11.30pm. Members and non members are all very welcome at this informal summer party for lots of dancing and a little quiz. Licensed bar and complimentary snacks. The summer prize raffle will be drawn during the evening and raffle tickets will be on sale on the night. Entry is £5 and tickets can be bought from Penny Black Barbers or on the door on the night. All proceeds go towards the cost of this year’s November 4th procession, bonfire and fireworks.( Sarah Tampion- Lacey on 01444 487470 or lindfieldbonfiresoc@gmail.com )

Bluebell Railway: Model Railway Weekend. 24th and 25th June. 10-4pm. Enjoy a steam train ride and explore each of our stations and exhibitions. Passengers holding a travel ticket gain free entry to any stations. Visitors wishing to visit the station only will need to purchase an admission ticket. Model and miniature railway displays will be at both Horsted Keynes and Sheffield Park stations. Tel: 01825 720800 or: info@bluebell-railway.co.uk

Oathall Community College: Car Boot Fair on Sunday 25th June from 10am-1pm.

Lindfield in Bloom Meeting: Monday 26th June at 7.30pm in the Bent Arms Pub, Lindfield High Street.

Lindfield Flower Club: Tuesday 27th June at 2.30pm in the King Edward Hall. Elsie Chapman will demonstrate and her talk is called “Nature’s Charm.”

Scaynes Hill Summer Flower Show and Plant Sale: Saturday 1st July from 2-4pm in the Millennium Village Centre. Exhibits range from flowers to cookery to arts and crafts and a plant sale. Teas are provided by the WI. There is also a raffle.

