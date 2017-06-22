Lindfield Country Market: This takes place every Thursday from 10-11.15am in the King Edward Hall. There are now plenty of plants for sale including bedding, basket and vegetables all at great prices. Are you a keen fruit and veg grower who has surpluses they want to sell? The market would love you to join them. There is not a weekly charge for a table but payment of a percentage of whatever sales are made. Delicious cakes including gluten free, home made preserves, eggs and many craft stalls, toys and games plus refreshments.

Oathall Community College: Car Boot Fair on Sunday 25th June from 10am-1pm.

Lindfield in Bloom Meeting: Monday 26th June at 7.30pm in the Bent Arms Pub, Lindfield High Street.

Lindfield Flower Club: Tuesday 27th June at 2.30pm in the King Edward Hall. Elsie Chapman will demonstrate and her talk is called “Nature’s Charm.”

Scaynes Hill Summer Flower Show and Plant Sale: Saturday 1st July from 2-4pm in the Millennium Village Centre. Exhibits range from flowers to cookery to arts and crafts and a plant sale. Teas are provided by the WI. There is also a raffle.

Lindfield Garden Trail: Sunday the 11th of June was a fine day for this event. In total about 700 people visited the wide variety of gardens open and so helped to raise approximately £5,500 for St Peter and St James Hospice. Apart from the gardens there were plants to buy, tea, cakes and jam to enjoy. There were even queues to observe beehives in one garden and much interest was shown in observing the actual bees on their flight path. All in all a very successful afternoon.

