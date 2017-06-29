Lindfield Arts Festival: On Friday September 8th 2017, from 8pm a group of Sussex-based local poets, including a former musician from the Ronnie Scots Club in London, are set to stage a poetry night at this year’s Lindfield Arts Festival.

Hosted by poet Sally Claire Fadelle and situated at The Coffee Works in Alma Road, Lindfield, the evening is set to be a mixture of fun, intellect, contemplation and philosophy from seasoned performers and local poets all designed to bring spoken word to the Lindfield Arts Festival in a way never seen before.

Our generous sponsor of the poetry night is The Combers Trust. If you want to book your place kindly email alex.jones@lindfieldartsfestival.com for more information, or simply turn up on the night.

The Lindfield Arts Festival, 8th - 9th September 2017: bringing Arts in all its forms to Lindfield.

Scaynes Hill Summer Flower Show and Plant Sale: Saturday 1st July from 2-4pm in the Millennium Village Centre. Exhibits range from flowers to cookery to arts and crafts and a plant sale. Teas are provided by the WI. There is also a raffle.

Lindfield Country Market: Every Thursday from 10-11.15am in the King Edward Hall. At this time of year there is always a large plant stall as well as cakes, home made preserves, eggs and many craft stalls, toys and games. Come and have a browse and enjoy a tea/coffee and a biscuit.

Lindfield Tiger Arts 2017: The next lunchtime concert is on Wednesday July12th at All Saints Church at 1pm. The local ladies’ choir-The Singing Allsorts- under the leadership of Jane Haughton returns to Lindfield. Jane is well known as a classical and opera soloist. Light lunches will be served in the Tiger from 12 noon. These continue to be free but gifts towards expenses will be gratefully received.

Lindfield Horticultural Society Summer Show: This is on Saturday 8th July in the King Edward Hall from 2-4.45pm. Admission £1 with accompanied children free. There will be a large plant stall as usual as well as refreshments in the Jubilee Room with the main show in the large hall.

