Lindfield Country Market: Every Thursday from 10-11.15am in the King Edward Hall. At this time of year there is always a large plant stall as well as cakes, home made preserves, eggs and many craft stalls, toys and games. Come and have a browse and enjoy a tea/coffee and a biscuit.

Lindfield Tiger Arts 2017: The next lunchtime concert is on Wednesday July 12th at All Saints Church at 1pm. The local ladies’ choir-The Singing Allsorts- under the leadership of Jane Haughton returns to Lindfield. Jane is well known as a classical and opera soloist. Light lunches will be served in the Tiger from 12 noon. These continue to be free but gifts towards expenses will be gratefully received.

Lindfield Horticultural Society Summer Show: This is on Saturday 8th July in the King Edward Hall from 2-4.45pm. Admission £1 with accompanied children free. There will be a large plant stall as usual as well as refreshments in the Jubilee Room with the main show in the large hall.

Lindfield Parish Council: On Sunday 9th July from 10am-noon the refuse freighters will be in the Tollgate carpark for a free collection of household and garden waste. Please do not leave rubbish in the absence of the freighters.

Lindfield Flower Club: This will be at 2.30pm in the King Edward Hall on Tuesday 18th July. Sausan Tausig will be ‘Cooking up a Storm.’ Members can bring a friend for free to experience the wonderful floral displays.

Lindfield in Bloom: The next meeting is on Monday 24th July at 7.30pm in the Bent Arms. Call Heather Martin for more details on: 07738 323082.

Lindfield King Edward Hall: Annual Exhibition by the Adventurers Art Club from Saturday July 29th till Sunday August 5th. 10am-5.30pm.(Closes 3pm on 6 8 17.) Over 200 works of original art to enjoy or buy. Entry £1. www.adventurersart.co.uk or phone Valerie Harvey on 01444 455704.

