Lindfield Country Market: Every Thursday from 10-11.15am in the King Edward Hall. At this time of year there is always a large plant stall as well as cakes, home made preserves, eggs and many craft stalls, toys and games. Come and have a browse and enjoy a tea/coffee and a biscuit.

Lindfield Flower Club: This will be at 2.30pm in the King Edward Hall on Tuesday 18th July. Sausan Tausig will be ‘Cooking up a Storm.’ Members can bring a friend for free to experience the wonderful floral displays.

Lindfield in Bloom: The next meeting is on Monday 24th July at 7.30pm in the Bent Arms. Call Heather Martin for more details on: 07738 323082.

Lindfield King Edward Hall: Annual Exhibition by the Adventurers Art Club from Saturday July 29th till Sunday August 5th. 10am-5.30pm.(Closes 3pm on 6 8 17.) Over 200 works of original art to enjoy or buy. Entry £1. www.adventurersart.co.uk or phone Valerie Harvey on 01444 455704.

Lindfield Evening WI: “We have enjoyed a variety packed few months. Our activities often seem to involve food! We have just enjoyed an evening meal at a local restaurant and our Cake stall on Lindfield Village Day not only quickly sold out but was filmed by Channel 4. Lindfield has been selected for Village of the Year 2017 and our members were interviewed by the lovely and charming actress Penelope Keith for the programme. Our outings have included theatre visits to the Hawth and a London trip to see the new Gary Barlow musical The Girls. This is based on the real life WI members from Yorkshire who starred topless in a calendar to raise funds for cancer and the local hospital. We cried, laughed and loved it. Our monthly meetings have included talks, demonstrations, discussions and quizzes. Our President’s tea approaches and we are looking forward to our trip to Wiston House in August, which is not usually open to the public. New members are always welcome.We meet at 7.30pm on the second Thursday of each month in the King Edward Hall.”

