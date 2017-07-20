Lindfield Country Market: Every Thursday from 10-11.15am in the King Edward Hall. At this time of year there is always a large plant stall as well as cakes, home made preserves, eggs and many craft stalls, toys and games. Come and have a browse and enjoy a tea/coffee and a biscuit.

Lindfield in Bloom: The next meeting is on Monday 24th July at 7.30pm in the Bent Arms. Call Heather Martin for more details on: 07738 323082.

Lindfield King Edward Hall. Annual Exhibition by the Adventurers Art Club from Saturday July 29th till Sunday August 6th. 10am-5.30pm.(Closes 3pm on 6 8 17.) Over 200 works of original art to enjoy or buy. Entry £1. www.adventurersart.co.uk or phone Valerie Harvey on 01444 455704.

Bluebell Railway: The children can let off steam over the summer holidays at the Bluebell Railway. Steam train rides every day and much more. Children’s farm at Kingscote Station, games and entertainment at Horsted Keynes Station. Refreshment facilities at all stations and lovely picnic areas with tables and umbrellas next to the railway. Tel: 01825 720800 or info@bluebell-railway.co.uk

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.