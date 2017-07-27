Lindfield Country Market: Every Thursday from 10-11.15am in the King Edward Hall. At this time of year there is always a large plant stall as well as cakes, home made preserves, eggs and many craft stalls, toys and games. Come and have a browse and enjoy a tea/coffee and a biscuit.

Lindfield King Edward Hall: Annual Exhibition by the Adventurers Art Club from Saturday July 29th till Sunday August 6th. 10am-5.30pm.(Closes 3pm on 6 8 17.) Over 200 works of original art to enjoy or buy. Entry £1. www.adventurersart.co.uk or phone Valerie Harvey on 01444 455704.

Lindfield Lunchtime Concerts: meeting at All Saints Church. The next concert is on August 9th at 1pm. Amanda Buckland (Soprano) and Brian Stanborough (Piano.) Amanda is well known by her married name Mandy Pomorski. She is a professional opera singer and co-director of Opera Brava. She will be accompanied by Brian Stanborough the celebrated pianist. Light lunches will be served in the Tiger Lounge from 12.00 noon. These continue to be free but gifts towards expenses will be gratefully received.

Haywards Heath Library: Summer reading challenge for kids. Read 6 library books over the summer holidays and get a medal and certificate. On Wednesday August 9th there will be a story and craft session from 10.30-11.30am entitled “ What am I?” This is free for all ages but parents should book a space. Please phone 01444 255444 for more details.

Mid- Sussex District Council: Play Day on Tuesday August 1st from 11am-3pm. Free fun activities for children under 13 in Victoria Park, Haywards Heath. The theme this year is “ Wheels in Motion” and the focus will be on getting children on the move with cycle races, circus skills and a sports fair. Little ones can enjoy some arts and crafts. For more Information please phone 01444 477495 or email: communityservice@midsussex.gov.uk

Wakehurst Place: “Wild Kids”- a summer of wonderful woodland adventures from Monday 24th July- Sunday 3rd September. Enjoy a summer of outdoor discovery with activities, games and crafts led by Wakehurst’s expert learning and conservation teams. Contact: 01444 894000 or kew.org/wakehurstkids

Outdoor Family Theatre: at Wakehurst Place from 31st August-3rd September. 2 fun outdoor theatre shows- “ Wind in the Willows” is suitable for all ages and a new show called “ Dream Fairies in Bubble Wrap” for the under 8s. For bookings and information see: theatreonkew.co.uk

