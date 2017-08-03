LINDFIELD COUNTRY MARKET: Every Thursday from 10am to 11.15am in the King Edward Hall. The plants are coming to an end so last chances to buy quality items at good prices for your garden. But there is still a great variety of other produce like homemade cakes and preserves, fresh garden vegetables and fruit, eggs, hand made cards, jewellery, knitted and sewn craft items. Tea or coffee and a biscuit. Plus selling well priced second hand toys and games ideal for the holidays.

LINDFIELD ARTS FESTIVAL: weekend programme is coming together with a wide genre of arts for everyone from music, dance and drama to art, crafts, literature and film. There are many workshops and performances for people of all ages and, of course, many activities and things for all the family to do. Box Office at SWALK will open at the end of August. Email enquiries@lindfieldartsfestival.com for more information. Lindfield Arts Festival 2017 will be held 8th, 9th and 10th September 2017

Lindfield King Edward Hall Annual Exhibition by the Adventurers Art Club from Saturday July 29th till Sunday August 6th. 10am-5.30pm.(Closes 3pm on 6 8 17.) Over 200 works of original art to enjoy or buy. Entry £1. www.adventurersart.co.uk or phone Valerie Harvey on 01444 455704.

Lindfield Lunchtime Concerts meeting at All Saints Church. The next concert is on August 9th at 1pm. Amanda Buckland (Soprano) and Lesley Ann Sammons (Piano.) Amanda is well known by her married name Mandy Pomorski. She is a professional opera singer and co-director of Opera Brava. Light lunches will be served in the Tiger Lounge from 12.15. These continue to be free but gifts towards expenses will be gratefully received.

Haywards Heath Library. Summer reading challenge for kids. Read 6 library books over the summer holidays and get a medal and certificate. On Wednesday August 9th there will be a story and craft session from 10.30-11.30am entitled “ What am I?” This is free for all ages but parents should book a space. Please phone 01444 255444 for more details.

Wakehurst Place. “Wild Kids”- a summer of wonderful woodland adventures from Monday 24th July- Sunday 3rd September. Enjoy a summer of outdoor discovery with activities, games and crafts led by Wakehurst’s expert learning and conservation teams. Contact: 01444 894000 or kew.org/wakehurstkids

Outdoor Family Theatre at Wakehurst Place from 31st August-3rd September. 2 fun outdoor theatre shows- “ Wind in the Willows” is suitable for all ages and a new show called “ Dream Fairies in Bubble Wrap” for the under 8s. For bookings and information see: theatreonkew.co.uk

