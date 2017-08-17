LINDFIELD COUNTRY MARKET: Every Thursday from 10am to 11.15am in the King Edward Hall. The plants are coming to an end so last chances to buy quality items at good prices for your garden. But there is still a great variety of other produce like homemade cakes and preserves, fresh garden vegetables and fruit, eggs, hand made cards, jewellery, knitted and sewn craft items. Tea or coffee and a biscuit. Plus selling well priced second hand toys and games ideal for the holidays.

Wakehurst Place: “Wild Kids”- a summer of wonderful woodland adventures from Monday 24th July- Sunday 3rd September. Enjoy a summer of outdoor discovery with activities, games and crafts led by Wakehurst’s expert learning and conservation teams. Contact: 01444 894000 or kew.org/wakehurstkids

Outdoor Family Theatre at Wakehurst Place from 31st August-3rd September. 2 fun outdoor theatre shows- “ Wind in the Willows” is suitable for all ages and a new show called “ Dream Fairies in Bubble Wrap” for the under 8s. For bookings and information see: theatreonkew.co.uk

Lindfield Bonfire Society: Badge Night, The Stand Up Inn, Tuesday 5th September, 6.30pm till 11pm. Once again we are thrilled to have Skulldrummery performing outside the Stand Up Inn to get the 2017 bonfire season off to a noisy start! The 2017 badges will be available to purchase at £1 each, along with the 2018 Lindfield Village calendar at £5 each. We will also be holding a raffle on the night. All proceeds from these sales go directly towards Lindfield’s Bonfire Night procession, Bonfire and Fireworks which will be held on Saturday 4th November this year. Badge Night is a great opportunity to come along, meet some LBS members and find out more about your local bonfire society including how to join us.

Lindfield Bonfire Society Arts Festival Cafe, Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th September, Lindfield Primary School, 10am till 3pm

Tea, coffee, squash and home made cake available at only £1 each, with seating and tables just outside the school hall exhibition space. 2017 badges and 2018 Lindfield Village Calendars also available to purchase.

LBS will also have a display in the High Street illustrating the construction of the Guy as part of the Arts Festival.

Guy Fawkes, The Gunpowder Plot and Lindfield’s Celebrations. A talk by Dr Dave Hawk, a Lindfield Bonfire Society Committee member, on the history of bonfire night at Haywards Heath Library 21st September at 1:10pm. Please call Haywards Heath Library on 01444 255444 to book your free tickets.

Lindfield Arts Festival: The Lindfield Arts Festival is absolutely full to the brim with entertaining workshops taking place over the weekend of 8 th – 10 th September. Throughout Saturday on the High Street the fantastic Circus Brighton will be demonstrating how to use their amazing equipment and there may even be a chance for you to become the star in their circus ring. There are craft workshops taking place in the United Reformed Church Hall – do look out for Burgess Hill Girls School’s wonderful craft stand. There is also the chance to take part in the highly popular graffiti workshop with Tom Goulden, spaces are limited in this session and selling out fast so be sure to book your place. Come along to the Toy Hacking workshop in the King Edward Hall on Sunday where children will get the chance to transform their old toy into a bizarre and unique creation – just like Toy Story! There are also many other events for the whole family to get involved with from decoupage to creative writing and even dance classes. The Swoove Mash Up is perfect for all ages allowing you to try 4 different types of the 30 different classes they run which is happening in the Lindfield Primary Academy’s William Allen Hall on Sunday at 3pm. Visit the website or email enquires@lindfieldartsfestival.com to reserve places for all events. Tickets can also be collected from the Box Office in SWALK from the middle of August.

