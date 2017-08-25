Lindfield Arts Festival: Lindfield Bonfire Society Arts Festival Cafe, Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th September, Lindfield Primary School, 10am till 3pm

Tea, coffee, squash and home made cake available at only £1 each, with seating and tables just outside the school hall exhibition space. 2017 badges and 2018 Lindfield Village Calendars also available to purchase.

LBS will also have a display in the High Street illustrating the construction of the Guy as part of the Arts Festival.

Guy Fawkes. The Gunpowder Plot and Lindfield’s Celebrations. A talk by Dr Dave Hawk, a Lindfield Bonfire Society Committee member, on the history of bonfire night at Haywards Heath Library 21st September at 1:10pm. Please call Haywards Heath Library on 01444 255444 to book your free tickets.

This year’s Lindfield Arts Festival is over the weekend of the 8th-10th September and is set to be a highly enjoyable weekend with something for everyone! The programme has been finalised and will be released very soon, so keep an eye out for it. The workshops and performances will be taking place all over Lindfield in different venues during the weekend. The main venues in which you can see the wide variety of events are: The Red Lion, The Stand Up, The Bent Arms, Paulinos, King Edward Hall, Lindfield Primary Academy, The United Reformed Church, Lindfield Coffee Works and of course the High Street which will be the centre of activity on Saturday from 9am to 5pm. A particular highlight on the High Street is Dolly’s Mobile Craft Camper which is hosting crochet workshops from 10am-12pm and a decoupage workshop from 2pm-4pm, this little camper van is the place to go to get away for a few hours and learn something new. If crafts are not your thing then there are so many other wonderful events taking place, including film shows in the upstairs room of the United Reformed Church throughout Saturday! On Sunday at 1pm in The Stand Up, do not miss the L’Escargot Trois who are a hugely popular Jazz trio performing music of the best Jazz artists, this event is sponsored by Trading Boundaries. Visit the website or email enquiries@lindfieldartsfestival.com to reserve places for any events that you are interested in. Tickets can also be collected from the Box Office in SWALK and be sure to Like us on Facebook at Lindfield Arts Festival.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.