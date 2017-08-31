Lindfield Preservation Society: Presents an illustrated talk in the King Edward Hall on Wednesday 6th September at 8.00pm on “An Inspector Calls” by Neil Sadler.

Strange things that have happened at Police talks and updates on previous cases. Also Gatwick Airport’s amazing coincidence and a strange request at a WI meeting!!

All welcome, entry free. (Meeting and Membership information from John Chapman 484470).

Lindfield Parish Council: is providing refuse freighters for a free collection of household and garden rubbish on Sunday 10th September at the Tollgate carpark between 10 and 12 noon. Please do not leave rubbish in the absence of the freighters.

Lindfield Horticultural Society: is holding its Autumn Show on Saturday 9th September at the King Edward Hall from 2-4.45pm. Lots of flowers, fruit and veg to see. Refreshments and a plant stall in the Jubilee Room.

Dementia Awareness: Wednesday 13th September. Please join us in the Lindfield United Reformed Church on the High Street with Jim Clapperton from Dementia Action Alliance. He will be discussing the many aspects of Dementia. Its prevention, symptoms, support, syndromes etc. The Dementia Awareness Morning starts at 10:15 when you are welcome to enjoy a coffee at the start of this event.

Lindfield Lunchtime Concert: Wednesday September 13th in All Saints Church beginning at 1pm.Jo Kimber and her Jazz Band. A welcome return to Lindfield of this popular singer. She is in great demand especially in central Sussex.

September Film Show: This will be “Their Finest” starring Bill Nighy on Thursday 21st in the King Edward Hall. Doors open at 7.30pm and the film begins at 7.45pm. Tickets are on sale for £6 at Tufnells.

Lindfield Arts Festival: The Lindfield Arts Festival’s website is now open for you to buy tickets so be sure to head over to www.lindfieldartsfestival.com to book your place. Many events are ticketed despite a lot of them being free so be quick to grab your tickets as some events and workshops have limited numbers. You can pick up all tickets from the SWALK Box Office from now onwards!

The programmes have now been printed and will be available in many shops and pubs all over Lindfield and will also be handed out over the festival weekend of the 8th, 9th and 10th September. The High Street will be closed from 9am-5pm on Saturday 9th September to allow the festival to take place in the heart of the village.

On Saturday and Sunday make sure you visit the Tisshaws Solicitors’ Fine Art Exhibition at the Lindfield Primary Academy! There will be some amazing artists from the local area so please show them your support. There is also a crafts fair sponsored by Handelsbanken which is on Saturday 9th September in the United Reformed Church where you will have the chance to buy beautiful handmade gifts and accessories.

The amazing ‘Dressed Ducks’ are appearing in all the shop windows along the High Street and are looking fab! Thank you to Basepoint for sponsoring these displays and to all the shops taking part. The children at Lindfield Primary Academy have a tough decision to make!

To keep up with what is happening at the festival do follow us on Facebook at: LindfieldArtsFestival. We look forward to seeing you very soon for the weekend full of creativity!

Lindfield Arts Festival events at All Saints Church

Throughout September and especially on Saturday 9th as part of the Lindfield Arts Festival there will be a display of paintings of portraits of children rescued from child slavery in India.

These stunning portraits by celebrated artist Claire Phillips will be supported by the harrowing stories of the children illustrated, and the new life they are now living as a result of rescues by the Indian charity, Bachpan Bachao Andolan.

There will be a supporting programme of music and singing on the 9th September as follows:- 10.00am Jazz Piano with Dominic Clark, 10.45am Blackthorns Primary School Choir, 11.30am Scaynes Hill Community Choir.

Coffee, tea, squash and biscuits will be available throughout the morning in the Tiger Lounge.

There is a quarter hour break between performances, to allow for change overs and this will provide time for viewing the portraits. The morning is all free admission, but if anyone wishes to leave a gift in the bowl at the back of the church this will go to the work of the Indian charity.

In the evening at 7.30, Roots of Jazz, a jazz band from London will be performing. Tickets are available in advance at £10 from the Church Office 01444 482405, www.allsaintslindfield.org or from www.lindfieldjazz.eventbrite.co.uk

Double Duos. An evening of swing music from the 1920s-50s, Glenn Miller, Cole Porter, Ivor Novello and George Gershwin. Sunday 10th September at 7pm in the King Edward Hall. Tickets at £5 (adults) £1 (under 16.) On the door or from SWALK. www.doubleduos.co.uk

