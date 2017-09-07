Lindfield Parish Council: is providing refuse freighters for a free collection of household and garden rubbish on Sunday 10th September at the Tollgate carpark between 10 and 12 noon. Please do not leave rubbish in the absence of the freighters.

Lindfield Horticultural Society: is holding its Autumn Show on Saturday 9th September at the King Edward Hall from 2-4.45pm. Lots of flowers, fruit and veg to see. Refreshments and a plant stall in the Jubilee Room.

Lindfield Lunchtime Concert: Wednesday September 13th in All Saints Church beginning at 1pm.Jo Kimber and her Jazz Band. A welcome return to Lindfield of this popular singer. She is in great demand especially in central Sussex.

September Film Show: This will be “Their Finest” starring Bill Nighy on Thursday 21st in the King Edward Hall. Doors open at 7.30pm and the film begins at 7.45pm. Tickets are on sale for £6 at Tufnells.

HAYWARDS HEATH CERAMICS GROUP: Thursday 14 September 2017 - Haywards Heath Ceramics Group holds its monthly meeting with a talk on “The History of Fine Dining” by Felicity Marno. Felicity has been a partner since 1987 in Stockspring Antiques and has over 35 years’ experience as an antiques dealer. She is Hon Vice President of the English Ceramics Circle. Lecture in the Studio, Clair Hall, at 10.35am. Doors open at 9.45am with coffee served until 10.20am. Non-members are very welcome by prior arrangement with the membership secretary (01444 483372 or 414477), tickets £8.

Lindfield Arts Festival is nearly upon us: The 8th Lindfield Arts Festival runs from 8th September to 10th September and has over 80 events for people to choose from including music, theatre, comedy, film, dance, literature, crafts and of course art.

One of our requests this year is that our visitors try something new! And there is a lot to choose from.

Opening evening sees the biennial Comedy Night at the Bent Arms at 7.30pm and an incomparable Poetry Evening at Lindfield Coffee Works at 8.00pm. There will be three bands playing the Stand Up, Red Lion and Paulino’s respectively and these are Rusty Mondays, Market Street Band and L’Escargot Trois all from around 7pm.

Festival Day sees Lindfield High Street closed from 9.00am to 5.00pm. Rest assured the buses will be rerouted via Hickman’s Lane for those of you that need public transport.

Stilt walkers, circus acrobats, tight rope walking and hula hoops will all be on show along with a graffiti installation, song and dance acts performing and, if you wanted to learn to crochet or do decoupage, then now’s your chance. Dolly, a mobile craft room will be in the High Street all day for you to try your hand at learning new skills.

The URC is host to the unique craft fair and the Primary Academy hosts the art exhibition with plenty of refreshments from the Lindfield Bonfire Society. Music is being played all through the day, culminating in Anne Fridal, dramatic Soprano singing her heart out at Paolino’s and all the pubs rocking from a wide variety of local bands. Highlights include Tania Rodd, Vinyl Capris and the Silhouette Show.

Lindfield Club hosts an Open Mic throughout the weekend. Coffee Works has talks, URC more workshops for drama, dance and creative writing, and Lindfield dramatic Club is performing The Importance of being Ernest in the URC.

This year, super Sunday will host two unique workshops, never seen before in Mid Sussex, for all the family as well as dance, drama and art workshops for children. There will also be a puppet performance and numerous bands playing in the local pubs.

The two family workshops are Toy Hacking and Robot Relays. Both innovative activities involving creating and constructing. They will certainly bring out the best in you and your family! Suitable for all ages, even toddlers will enjoy helping make something to be used during the workshop.

The Art Exhibition and the Open Studio in Luxford Road are both open all day. At 1.00pm the music kicks off with L’Escargot Trois in the Stand Up, with Tar Babies at the King Edward Hall and Tania Rodd in the Bent Arms. These will be followed by Band of Dads, a local Cuckfield group performing at the Stand up and then later in the evening Double Duos play in the King Edward Hall whilst Newick Folk are in the Stand Up and the Big Blue Band in the Red Lion.

Not forgotten are the ever popular puppet show, film shows, Fashionista Sisters, face painting, Inkpots, Swoove, choirs, salsa, Bachata dance workshop, Cavan Wood’s talks, creative writing workshops, Rok Skool bands, coaching for mind and body and much much more.

To view all events and book tickets visit www.lindfieldartsfestival.com or come along to the box office at SWALK, 66 High Street, Lindfield.

Toad in the Hole. Saturday 7th October at the Stand Up Inn. This is a Sussex pub game and the Stand Up Inn has a table and plays in the local leagues. This will be the 9th running of the tournament. 12 teams can play and it costs £20 for a team of 4 to enter.50% of this goes to local charity Kangaroos. The event starts at 6pm and the final is usually around 9.30pm. To enter contact the Stand Up Inn direct or call Neil Finney on 01444 440632.

