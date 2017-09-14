COUNTRY MARKET: is now open from 10am to 11am on Thursdays at the King Edward Hall. Freshly picked garden vegetables and fruit on sale as well as delicious homemade cakes and preserves, honey also eggs. Plenty of craft items from handmade and unique cards, knitted and sewn articles. There are still plants available and refreshments are served.

LINDFIELD IN BLOOM: is a not-for-profit community group set up in 2017 and run purely by volunteers. There is no membership fee and the group is open to all. Our group meets regularly to discuss how we can help with horticultural and environmental projects in the village. We are now at the stage where it would be of benefit to the group to have a treasurer. This will require a very small time commitment and we are looking for a volunteer to help us with this role. If you, or someone you know, might be interested in volunteering as our treasurer we’d love to hear from you - generally attendance at our monthly meetings for about 1½ hours may be all that is needed for the foreseeable future. We are also looking at how Lindfield in Bloom can support other horticultural and environmental community projects in the village – please contact Heather Martin with your suggestions, or come along to our next meeting on Monday 23rd September at 7.30pm in the Bent Arms when we will be setting out our plans for the horticultural year ahead. If you and your neighbours or your community group have an outside space in Lindfield that would benefit from a horticultural makeover then we may be able to help! Let us know your thoughts and ideas.

Get in touch with Chairman Heather Martin by email: heather@heathermartin.co.uk or tel:07738-32308”

Mid-Sussex Franco-British Society: The first meeting of the 2017/2018 season will be held on Wednesday, 20 September 2017 at 8-10 p.m. in the Function Suite, Clair Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 3DN.

Retrouvailles is the Society’s first meeting of the 2017/2018 season and all those interested in French and France are invited to attend for an informal two hours. The main language of all the Society’s meetings is French, providing an opportunity to practise conversational French and to hear from guest French speakers on various aspects of France and its culture throughout the season.

Retrouvailles is an occasion for a glass of wine and tombola, to which new members will be particularly welcome. There is also the possibility of musical accompaniment during part of the evening. Participants are invited to contribute to the conversation with accounts of their activities during the summer or other topics of interest. This will be followed by the short formalities of the AGM.

All members and visitors are most welcome to join us at this first meeting of the new season where copies of the 2017/2018 programme of speakers and events will be available.

The Society’s meetings are held monthly from September to June on a Wednesday evening between 8 and 10 p.m. in the Function Suite of Clair Hall, Haywards Heath.

The annual membership fee for this year is £20 and is due in September. The fee for visitors is £4 per evening and is payable at meetings. For further information, please call the Secretary, Mrs. Barbara Stevens, on 01444 452385, email dandbstevens@btopenworld.com or visit the website www.midsussexfrancobritish.co.uk.

Royal British Legion Poppy Hop: We are holding another Poppy Hop, Dance with the Perdido Swing Band in aid of The Royal British Legion on Saturday, October 14th 7.30 to 11pm. In King Edward Hall. Tickets £14 to include a fish and chips supper. Please bring your own drinks and glasses. Tickets available from Jane on 01444 454846 or email harding_house@btinternet.com. They are also available from Pauline on 01444 482672

HAYWARDS HEATH CERAMICS GROUP: Thursday 14 September 2017 - Haywards Heath Ceramics Group holds its monthly meeting with a talk on “The History of Fine Dining” by Felicity Marno. Felicity has been a partner since 1987 in Stockspring Antiques and has over 35 years’ experience as an antiques dealer. She is Hon Vice President of the English Ceramics Circle.

Lecture in the Studio, Clair Hall, at 10.35am. Doors open at 9.45am with coffee served until 10.20am.

Non-members are very welcome by prior arrangement with the membership secretary (01444 483372 or 414477), tickets £8.

September Film Show: This will be “Their Finest” starring Bill Nighy on Thursday 21st in the King Edward Hall. Doors open at 7.30pm and the film begins at 7.45pm. Tickets are on sale for £6 at Tufnells.

Toad in the Hole: Saturday 7th October at the Stand Up Inn. This is a Sussex pub game and the Stand Up Inn has a table and plays in the local leagues. This will be the 9th running of the tournament. 12 teams can play and it costs £20 for a team of 4 to enter. 50% of this goes to local charity Kangaroos. The event starts at 6pm and the final is usually around 9.30pm. To enter contact the Stand Up Inn direct or call Neil Finney on 01444 440632.

Haywards Heath Lions Club: JUMBLE SALE. Saturday 23rd September from 12-2pm in the King Edward Hall. There will be lots of good quality bric a brac, clothes, linen, books and toys. Also a tombola and refreshments. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated on the day at the Hall from 9am or for collection in advance please call 07711 018479.

Harvest Festival: of Flowers on Saturday 23rd September from 10am- 4pm at All Saints Church. In aid of the church bells and clock. Also bell ringing, bell tower visits and refreshments.

Lindfield Flower Club: on Tuesday 26th September at 2.30pm in the King Edward Hall. Jill Homer will demonstrate “ Gardeners’ Delight.”

Lindfield Prom: Saturday 30th September at 7.30pm in the King Edward Hall. Adur Concert Band will play for you. There will be a licensed bar and a raffle. Tickets are £10 (under16s £5) from Tufnells Home or St Peter and St James shop in the Lewes Road or phone 01444 235311. Also available on the door. Raising Funds for St Peter and St James Hospice.

