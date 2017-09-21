The Lindfield Arts Festival: was an incredible weekend. It all started on Friday with a hilarious Comedy Evening in the Bent Arms, a highly entertaining Poetry Evening in the Lindfield Coffeeworks and amazing performances from L’Escargot Trios, The Rusty Monday’s and The Market Street Band.

With the sun shining on the Saturday morning we knew it was going to be a great day! The URC was a hub of activity all day with workshops ranging from Drama and Dance to Creative Writing and Poetry. In addition, there was the wonderful Craft Market which took place throughout the day.

The High Street itself was buzzing, even when the rain came! People continued dancing with the Zumba workshop, creating their very own cool graffiti name and playing in the circus ring free play area all whilst the rain poured down, it definitely did not dampen anyone’s spirits!

The pubs on Saturday night were rocking with the Vinyl Capris and RealTime, they entertained in the Stand Up all night which created an amazing atmosphere in the pub. A huge thank you must go to all the wonderful performers throughout the festival on Friday, Saturday and Sunday!

Sunday continued to be a wonderful day with the continuation of the art exhibition at the Lindfield Primary Academy and many workshops for children taking place in the William Allen Hall and outside on the fields. The pubs continued to present incredible bands right into the evening with performances from B.O.D in the Stand Up and the Big Blue Band in the Red Lion. What a great ending to an outstanding creative weekend!

A huge thank you must go to our Sponsors and everyone who took part over the weekend, it would not have been such a successful festival without you! Also, a big shout out to all the volunteers over the weekend who helped with the smooth running of the festival-we couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you.

Country Market: is now open from 10am to 11am on Thursdays at the King Edward Hall. Freshly picked garden vegetables and fruit on sale as well as delicious homemade cakes and preserves, honey also eggs. Plenty of craft items from handmade and unique cards, knitted and sewn articles. There are still plants available and refreshments are served.

Royal British Legion Poppy Hop: We are holding another Poppy Hop, Dance with the Perdido Swing Band in aid of The Royal British Legion on Saturday, October 14th 7.30 to 11pm in King Edward Hall. Tickets £14 to include a fish and chips supper. Please bring your own drinks and glasses.

Tickets available from Jane on 01444 454846 or email harding_house@btinternet.com. They are also available from Pauline on 01444 482672

Haywards Heath Lions Club: JUMBLE SALE. Saturday 23rd September from 12-2pm in the King Edward Hall. There will be lots of good quality bric a brac, clothes, linen, books and toys. Also a tombola and refreshments. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated on the day at the Hall from 9am or for collection in advance please call 07711 018479.

Harvest Festival of Flowers: on Saturday 23rd September from 10am- 4pm at All Saints Church. In aid of the church bells and clock. Also bell ringing, bell tower visits and refreshments.

Lindfield Flower Club: on Tuesday 26th September at 2.30pm in the King Edward Hall. Jill Homer will demonstrate “ Gardeners’ Delight.”

Lindfield Prom: Saturday 30th September at 7.30pm in the King Edward Hall. Adur Concert Band will play for you. There will be a licensed bar and a raffle. Tickets are £10 (under16s £5) from Tufnells Home or St Peter and St James shop in the Lewes Road or phone 01444 235311. Also available on the door. Raising Funds for St Peter and St James Hospice.

October Film Show: This will be on Thursday 19th October in the King Edward Hall. The film is “Victoria and Abdul” and tickets will be on sale at Tufnells from 28th September at £6. Doors open 7.30pm and the film starts at 7 45pm.

October Lunchtime Concert: at All Saints Church. Wednesday 11th October at 1pm. Roedean School for Girls, Brighton is set on the cliffs overlooking the English Channel and is another excellent place of learning. We look forward to their first visit to Lindfield. Light lunches are served in the Tiger Lounge from 12.15. Admission and lunches are free but gifts towards expenses will be gratefully received.

Tiger Arts Evening Concert: on Saturday 14th October at 7.30pm. Rhos Welsh Male Voice Choir with special guest Elin Manahan Thomas. Since their last visit to Lindfield the choir has won more prizes at international events, in particular the international Eisteddfod at Llangollen. This promises to be an outstanding evening. Admission is by ticket purchased from the Church Office.(01444 482405) or phone Peter Ford on 01444 483294.

