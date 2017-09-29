Country Market: is now open from 10am to 11am on Thursdays at the King Edward Hall. Freshly picked garden vegetables and fruit on sale as well as delicious homemade cakes and preserves, honey also eggs. Plenty of craft items from handmade and unique cards, knitted and sewn articles. There are still plants available and refreshments are served.

Royal British Legion Poppy Hop: We are holding another Poppy Hop, Dance with the Perdido Swing Band in aid of The Royal British Legion On Saturday, October 14th 7.30 to 11pm in King Edward Hall. Tickets £14 to include a fish and chips supper. Please bring your own drinks and glasses.

Tickets available from Jane on 01444 454846 or email harding_house@btinternet.com. They are also available from Pauline on 01444 482672.

Lindfield Prom: Saturday 30th September at 7.30pm in the King Edward Hall. Adur Concert Band will play for you. There will be a licensed bar and a raffle. Tickets are £10 (under16s £5) from Tufnells Home or St Peter and St James shop in the Lewes Road or phone 01444 235311. Also available on the door. Raising Funds for St Peter and St James Hospice.

October Film Show. This will be on Thursday 19th October in the King Edward Hall. The film is “Victoria and Abdul” and tickets will be on sale at Tufnells from 28th September at £6. Doors open 7.30pm and the film starts at 7 45pm.

October Lunchtime Concert: at All Saints Church. Wednesday 11th October at 1pm. Roedean School for Girls, Brighton is set on the cliffs overlooking the English Channel and is another excellent place of learning. We look forward to their first visit to Lindfield. Light lunches are served in the Tiger Lounge from 12.15. Admission and lunches are free but gifts towards expenses will be gratefully received.

Tiger Arts Evening Concert on Saturday 14th October at 7.30pm. Rhos Welsh Male Voice Choir with special guest Elin Manahan Thomas. Since their last visit to Lindfield the choir has won more prizes at international events, in particular the international Eisteddfod at Llangollen. This promises to be an outstanding evening. Admission is by ticket purchased from the Church Office.(01444 482405) or online at www.eventbrite.co.uk Tickets are £20 (£17.50 concessions) cheques made payable to Tiger Arts.

Lindfield Preservation Society: Presents an illustrated talk in the King Edward Hall on Wednesday 4th October at 8.00pm on “History, development and management of Weir Wood Local Nature Reserve” by Peter Erridge. The change in the surrounding countryside following the creation of the Weir Wood Reservoir in 1954 led to its designation as a Local Nature Reserve and a Site of Special Scientific Interest [SSSI]. The talk will illustrate how the various habitats have been developed and maintained to encourage wildlife. New species are found each year.

All welcome, entry free. (Meeting and Membership information from John Chapman 484470).