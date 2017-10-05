Royal British Legion Poppy Hop: We are holding another Poppy Hop, Dance with the Perdido Swing Band in aid of The Royal British Legion on Saturday, October 14th 7.30 to 11pm in King Edward Hall.

Tickets £14 to include a fish and chips supper. Please bring your own drinks and glasses.

Tickets available from Jane on 01444 454846 or email harding_house@btinternet.com. They are also available from Pauline on 01444 482672

October Film Show: This will be on Thursday 19th October in the King Edward Hall. The film is “Victoria and Abdul” and tickets are on sale at Tufnells at £6. Doors open 7.30pm and the film starts at 7 45pm.

October Lunchtime Concert: at All Saints Church. Wednesday 11th October at 1pm. Roedean School for Girls, Brighton is set on the cliffs overlooking the English Channel and is another excellent place of learning. We look forward to their first visit to Lindfield. Light lunches are served in the Tiger Lounge from 12.15. Admission and lunches are free but gifts towards expenses will be gratefully received.

Tiger Arts Evening Concert: on Saturday 14th October at 7.30pm. Rhos Welsh Male Voice Choir with special guest Elin Manahan Thomas. Since their last visit to Lindfield the choir has won more prizes at international events, in particular the international Eisteddfod at Llangollen. This promises to be an outstanding evening. Admission is by ticket purchased from the Church Office.(01444 482405) or online at www.eventbrite.co.uk Tickets are £20 (£17.50 concessions) cheques made payable to Tiger Arts.

Mid-Sussex Franco-British Society: Wednesday 11th October at 8pm in Clair Hall, Haywards Heath. Illustrated talk in French called “La Republique Macron” by author and historian Jonathan Fenby CBE.(01444 452385.)

Lindfield Horticultural Society: Wednesday 11th October at 8pm in the King Edward Hall. A talk on The Gardens of Windsor Park by Harvey Stephens who was the head gardener at Borde Hill for some years. Harvey joined the Crown Estate as head gardener at Savill Garden in 2006. (Chris Gurr 01444 483396.)

Haywards Heath Ceramics Group: Thursday 12 October 2017 - Haywards Heath Ceramics Group holds its monthly meeting with a talk on “Burleigh, The Making of a Modern Pottery” by Jemma Baskeyfield. Jemma is Retail Manager and Company Historian at Burleigh Pottery, Middleport and was formerly Archivist at Denby Pottery.

Lecture in the Studio, Clair Hall, at 10.35am. Doors open at 9.45am with coffee served until 10.20am.

Non-members are very welcome by prior arrangement with the membership secretary (01444 483372 or 414477), tickets £8.

For more details please look at the website: hhcg.org.uk

Lindfield Horticultural Society: Saturday 14th October at the King Edward Hall at 10am. Coffee morning and plant sale.

Lindfield Flower Club: Tuesday 17th October at 2.30pm in the King Edward Hall. In House Workshop where everyone can try their hand at arranging something beautiful.

Lindfield Dramatic Club Play: Times and prices TBC. Thursday, Friday and Saturday the 26th, 27th and 28th October in the King Edward Hall. “ The Importance of being Earnest” by Oscar Wilde. (Rex Cooper 01444 831512.)