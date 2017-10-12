Tiger Arts Evening Concert: on Saturday 14th October at 7.30pm. Rhos Welsh Male Voice Choir with special guest Elin Manahan Thomas. Since their last visit to Lindfield the choir has won more prizes at international events, in particular the international Eisteddfod at Llangollen. This promises to be an outstanding evening. Admission is by ticket purchased from the Church Office.(01444 482405) or online at www.eventbrite.co.uk Tickets are £20 (£17.50 concessions

HAYWARDS HEATH CERAMICS GROUP: Thursday 12 October 2017 - Haywards Heath Ceramics Group holds its monthly meeting with a talk on “Burleigh, The Making of a Modern Pottery” by Jemma Baskeyfield. Jemma is Retail Manager and Company Historian at Burleigh Pottery, Middleport and was formerly Archivist at Denby Pottery.

Lecture in the Studio, Clair Hall, at 10.35am. Doors open at 9.45am with coffee served until 10.20am.

Non-members are very welcome by prior arrangement with the membership secretary (01444 483372 or 414477), tickets £8.

For more details please look at the website: hhcg.org.uk

Lindfield Horticultural Society: Saturday 14th October at the King Edward Hall at 10am. Coffee morning and plant sale.

Lindfield Flower Club: Tuesday 17th October at 2.30pm in the King Edward Hall. In House Workshop where everyone can try their hand at arranging something beautiful.

Film Show: at the King Edward Hall on the 19th October. This has now sold out.

Lindfield Dramatic Club Play: “The Importance of being Earnest.” King Edward Hall at 8pm on 26th,27th and 28th October. Tickets are £8 from Tufnells Home at 59 High Street, Lindfield.