Wednesday 8th November: 7.30pm. King Edward Hall. Lindfield Horticultural Society AGM followed by “Historic Gardens of Sussex and the work of the Sussex Gardens Trust” - an illustrated talk by Jim Stockwell, Chairman of the Sussex Gardens Trust, a charity committed to the protection, conservation and evolution of local garden heritage. Jim will talk about the garden heritage of Sussex, celebrating what remains and how we can help protect our heritage for future generations to enjoy. Free entry, all welcome and an opportunity to take out LHS membership for the year ahead with an exciting programme of speakers, visits, shows and social events lined up for 2018. Membership enquiries: 01444-456509 www.lindfieldhorts.org.uk.

Lindfield Dramatic Club Play: “The Importance of being Earnest.” King Edward Hall at 8pm on 26th,27th and 28th October. Tickets are £8 from Tufnells Home at 59 High Street, Lindfield.

Lunchtime Concert: The November concert is on Wednesday November 8th in All Saints Church at 1pm. A local Barbershop Quartet will be performing for you. Light lunches will be served in the Tiger Lounge from 12.15pm. Admission to the concert and the lunch is free, but gifts towards expenses will be gratefully received.

TUNES AND TEA: Saturday 28th October at 3-00 pm. A presentation in words, pictures and song of THE JOY OF THE GARDEN, by the Lindfield URC Singers at the Lindfield URC Church. Admission free. Donations in aid of the Air Ambulance. For more information contact Peter Swann 01444 450335.

The Refuse Freighters: will next be in the Tollgate carpark on Sunday 19th November between 10 and 12 noon for the collection of household and garden waste. Please do not leave rubbish in the absence of the freighters.