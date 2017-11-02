Wednesday 8th November, 7.30pm. King Edward Hall: Lindfield Horticultural Society AGM followed by “Historic Gardens of Sussex and the work of the Sussex Gardens Trust” - an illustrated talk by Jim Stockwell, Chairman of the Sussex Gardens Trust, a charity committed to the protection, conservation and evolution of local garden heritage. Jim will talk about the garden heritage of Sussex, celebrating what remains and how we can help protect our heritage for future generations to enjoy. Free entry, all welcome and an opportunity to take out LHS membership for the year ahead with an exciting programme of speakers, visits, shows and social events lined up for 2018. Membership enquiries: 01444-456509 www.lindfieldhorts.org.uk.

Lunchtime Concert: The November concert is on Wednesday November 8th in All Saints Church at 1pm. A local Barbershop Quartet will be performing for you. Light lunches will be served in the Tiger Lounge from 12.15pm. Admission to the concert and the lunch is free, but gifts towards expenses will be gratefully received.

The Refuse Freighters: will next be in the Tollgate carpark on Sunday 19th November between 10 and 12 noon for the collection of household and garden waste. Please do not leave rubbish in the absence of the freighters.

Lindfield November Film: This will be on Thursday 23rd November at 7.45pm in the King Edward Hall. The film is My Cousin Rachel starring Rachel Weisz. Tickets are now on sale at £6 from Tufnells. Doors open at 7.30 pm.

The next meeting of the Mid-Sussex Franco-British Society: will be held on Wednesday, 8 November 2017 8-10 p.m. in the Function Suite, Clair Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 3DN.

Une Soirée Musicale Entre Amis présentée par Brian Walsh, chanteur de chansons françaises, s’accompagnant lui-même à la guitare – participation des spectateurs souhaitée – paroles disponibles

All members and visitors are most welcome.

For further information, please contact the Secretary, Mrs. Barbara Stevens, by telephone on 01444 452385 or by email: dandbstevens@btopenworld.com or visit the website: www.midsussexfrancobritish.co.uk. The annual Society membership fee is £20 payable in September. Guests can pay £4 per evening.

Lindfield Preservation Society: Presents an illustrated talk in the King Edward Hall on Tuesday 7th November at 2.30pm. on “The Millennium Seed Bank – the most bio-diverse place on Earth” by Keith Manger. Presentation on the work of the Millennium Seed Bank at Wakehurst Place, and the science behind global plant conservation.

All welcome, entry free. (Meeting and Membership information from John Chapman 484470).

Lindfield Bonfire Celebrations: Saturday 4th November from 18.30-21.30. Lindfield Village and Common. The evening of this free celebration starts with a fancy dress competition at the King Edward Hall. This is followed by a torchlight procession around Lindfield which heads on to the Common for the reading of the Bonfire Prayer followed by the lighting of the bonfire. The evening finishes with a grand firework display.Roads close to traffic between 18.30 and 21.30. For more information contact Mark Tampion- Lacey on 01444 487470.

Lindfield and District Folk Dance Club: Tuesday 7th November from 20.00-22.00. Ashenground Community Centre, Vale Road.Haywards Heath. Folk dancing for fun, no partner needed. £2 including tea/coffee and a biscuit at half time. First evening free. Contact Mike on 01444 482741.

Haywards Heath Ceramic Group: Thursday 9th November. The Group holds its monthly meeting with a talk on” Isleworth Porcelain 1757-1799” by Nicholas Panes. Nicholas is a collector of antique English and Chinese ceramics. He has served on the Committee of Morley College Ceramic Circle and is Hon Vice Presiden t of the English Ceramic Circle. Lecture in the Studio, Clair Hall at 10.35am.Doors open at 9.45amwith coffee served till 10.20am. Non-members are very welcome by prior arrangement with the membership secretary on 01444 483372 or 414477. Tickets £8.