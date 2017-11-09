The Refuse Freighters: will next be in the Tollgate carpark on Sunday 19th November between 10 and 12 noon for the collection of household and garden waste. Please do not leave rubbish in the absence of the freighters.

Lindfield November Film: This will be on Thursday 23rd November at 7.45pm in the King Edward Hall. The film is My Cousin Rachel starring Rachel Weisz. Tickets are now on sale at £6 from Tufnells. Doors open at 7.30 pm. Daphne Du Maurier’s dark romance tells the story of a young Englishman who plots revenge against his mysterious, beautiful cousin, believing that she murdered his guardian. But his feelings become complicated when he finds himself falling under the spell of her charms. This is the last film before Christmas.

Haywards Heath Library: From now until Saturday 16th December, 10.00-16.00. Cards for Good Causes. Christmas cards,calendars, wrapping paper, toys and stocking fillers for 36 charities both national and local. (Monday- Saturday.) This is well worth supporting and you are spoilt for choice. If you have a library book to return……….

World Kindness Day: 13th November in the King Edward Hall Library from 10am-12 noon. Come along and have a cup of tea/coffee and a chat to celebrate World Kindness Day.

Lindfield Bonfire Society: Christmas Craft Fair on 18th November from 10am-3pm in the King Edward Hall. A wide variety of stalls and a tombola. Café serving tea, coffee, bacon rolls, soup and cake. Entry fee 50p but free to children, OAPs and members. Ring Sarah for more information on 01444 487470.

Leesa Le May: Art Exhibition on 25th/26th November from 10am-5pm at the Lindfield Art Studio, West View Road. Free entry.

Lindfield Flower Club: will meet on 28th November at 2.30pm in the King Edward Hall. Graham King whose theme will be “ By Candlelight” will speak. This is the Christmas meeting, not to be missed. Festive presents, hampers and raffles, all washed down with mince pies and wine!

Handel’s Messiah: Saturday 2nd December at 7.30pm and Sunday 3rd December at 2pm. All Saints Church, Lindfield. Tickets are £17.50, concessions £15. Box Office: www.merryopera.eventbrite.co.uk or www.allsaintslindfield.org or 01444 482405. This is a dramatic staging by John Ramster where 12 strangers seek spiritual comfort in their struggle to understand the world.