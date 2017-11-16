The Refuse Freighters: will next be in the Tollgate carpark on Sunday 19th November between 10 and 12 noon for the collection of household and garden waste. Please do not leave rubbish in the absence of the freighters.

Lindfield November Film: This will be on Thursday 23rd November at 7.45pm in the King Edward Hall. The film is My Cousin Rachel starring Rachel Weisz. Tickets are now on sale at £6 from Tufnells. Doors open at 7.30 pm. Daphne Du Maurier’s dark romance tells the story of a young Englishman who plots revenge against his mysterious, beautiful cousin, believing that she murdered his guardian. But his feelings become complicated when he finds himself falling under the spell of her charms. This is the last film before Christmas.

Haywards Heath Library: From now until Saturday 16th December, 10.00-16.00. Cards for Good Causes. Christmas cards,calendars, wrapping paper, toys and stocking fillers for 36 charities both national and local. (Monday- Saturday.) This is well worth supporting and you are spoilt for choice. If you have a library book to return……….

Lindfield Bonfire Society: Christmas Craft Fair on 18th November from 10am-3pm in the King Edward Hall. A wide variety of stalls and a tombola. Café serving tea, coffee, bacon rolls, soup and cake. Entry fee 50p but free to children, OAPs and members. Ring Sarah for more information on 01444 487470.

Leesa Le May Art Exhibition: on 25th/26th November from 10am-5pm at the Lindfield Art Studio, West View Road. Free entry.

Lindfield Flower Club: will meet on 28th November at 2.30pm in the King Edward Hall. Graham King whose theme will be “ By Candlelight” will speak. This is the Christmas meeting, not to be missed. Festive presents, hampers and raffles, all washed down with mince pies and wine!

Handel’s Messiah: Saturday 2nd December at 7.30pm and Sunday 3rd December at 2pm. All Saints Church, Lindfield. Tickets are £17.50, concessions £15. Box Office: www.merryopera.eventbrite.co.uk or www.allsaintslindfield.org or 01444 482405. This is a dramatic staging by John Ramster where 12 strangers seek spiritual comfort in their struggle to understand the world.

Lindfield Country Market: Every Thursday from 10-11am in the King Edward Hall. On Thursday 16th November it opens its display of Christmas craft items with a wide variety of well priced items for ideal gifts. All are hand made locally, unique and different. There are the usual cakes, homemade preserves, honey and fresh eggs. There are cards for birthdays and for other events and now there are Christmas cards too. Also good as new toys for young children.

The 2018 Lindfield Arts Festival: WE NEED YOU!

In 2017 Lindfield Arts Festival had one of its most successful years ever. Almost 4000 local people came to celebrate the Arts in all its diversity. With exhibitions, workshops and performing arts – the Festival had it all.

But none of this happened magically on its own. It took a team of dedicated volunteers to put on the festival – and this is where you could come in.

Are you a good organiser?

Do you want to meet new people and have some fun?

Are you interested in music, art, drama, dance?

Can you spare a little time over the coming year?

Do you want to help your local community in Lindfield?

By lending your skills, experience and abilities next year the Arts Festival will be even better. This is a call out for volunteers like you who want to give something back and make a big impact in the community they live in.

You could be new to the area, wanting to meet new people, or have an interest in the Arts with some free time to lend a hand? Maybe you came to the festival and saw where improvements could be made? Perhaps you work or have worked in the Arts or Entertainments industry before and want to volunteer your services? Or it could just be that you want to do something stimulating and rewarding to occupy your mind or gain new skills and experience? No matter what your desires, ambitions or background we’d love to hear from you!

Volunteering can make a difference to your own life and to the lives of those around you.

Be part of the Arts. Volunteer. Contact enquiries@lindfieldartsfestival.com

The next Lindfield Arts Festival will be on Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd September 2018.