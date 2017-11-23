Haywards Heath Library. From now until Saturday 16th December, 10.00-16.00. Cards for Good Causes. Christmas cards,calendars, wrapping paper, toys and stocking fillers for 36 charities both national and local. (Monday- Saturday.) This is well worth supporting and you are spoilt for choice. If you have a library book to return……….

Lindfield Flower Club will meet on 28th November at 2.30pm in the King Edward Hall. Graham King whose theme will be “ By Candlelight” will speak. This is the Christmas meeting, not to be missed. Festive presents, hampers and raffles, all washed down with mince pies and wine!

Handel’s Messiah. Saturday 2nd December at 7.30pm and Sunday 3rd December at 2pm. For this matinee performance admission will be free for children and young people accompanied by adult family members paying the published ticket price. All Saints Church, Lindfield. Tickets are £17.50, concessions £15. Box Office: www.merryopera.eventbrite.co.uk or www.allsaintslindfield.org or 01444 482405. This is a dramatic staging by John Ramster where 12 strangers seek spiritual comfort in their struggle to understand the world.

Lindfield Country Market. Every Thursday from 10-11am in the King Edward Hall. On Thursday 16th November it opens its display of Christmas craft items with a wide variety of well priced items for ideal gifts. All are hand made locally, unique and different. There are the usual cakes, homemade preserves, honey and fresh eggs. There are cards for birthdays and for other events and now there are Christmas cards too. Also good as new toys for young children.

Lindfield Lunchtime Concert. 13th December at All Saints Church at 1pm. Dr. Rachel Smith (Flute) and Paul Gregory( Classical Guitar). They will play works by Debussy, Bach and Spanish and Latin American music.

Vocal Fusion Acapella and Kaleidoscope Singers to perform again in Lindfield

Following their highly enjoyable concert in 2016, Vocal Fusion Acapella and Kaleidoscope Singers will return to All Saints Church Lindfield, on Saturday 25th November, with an exciting new repertoire and also provides an increased opportunity for all the audience to get involved.

“Vocal Fusion Acapella” – a male voice chorus, will sing a popular selection of 20th century songs including, “Blackbird” and “In my Life” (Lennon and McCartney ) “Tonight Tonight” (Bernstein and Sondheim ) “Ebb Tide” and “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love”.

“Kaleidoscope Singers” a mixed voice chamber choir, will sing a range of pieces including “Canticum Novum” (Antognini), “Northern Lights” (Gjeilo) “Songbirds” (Quartell) “I got Rhythm” and “Blue Moon”

Additionally there will be 2 opportunities during the concert where the audience will be invited to participate in a medley of songs from key 20th Century Movies

Refreshments are available in the Tiger Club from 3.00pm onwards, and the concert will commence at 4.00pm and will conclude around 5.15pm

Tickets @£8.00 including refreshments, and are available from the Church Office or on the day at the Tiger Club.

In support of the Bell and Clock Fund – All Saints Church Lindfield

Haywards Heath Concert Band. A Charity Christmas event on the 9th December from 1.30-4pm in the King Edward Hall. There will be music all afternoon, refreshments and gift/craft stalls. The Haywards Heath Singers will perform. Free entry. All profits to Chestnut Tree House Childrens’ Hospice.

MSOPC Christmas Party on Saturday 2nd December from 2-4pm in the King Edward Hall. There will be a Christmas tea and entertainment and also a raffle.If you wish to attend please phone and leave your name on the answerphone 01444 242760 or email Nicola@msopc.org.uk

Lindfield Christmas Shopping Night. December 5th in the High Street and United Reformed Church. Please see posters for times. Do go along and join in. The Christmas lights will illuminate the High Street.

Lindfield Bonfire Fancy Dress and Guy Making Competition Results.

The winners of the 2017 Guy Making competition are: 1st Louisa Seymour, 2nd Isabella and Poppy, 3rd Molly and Matty Mee.

The winners of our 2017 Fancy Dress competition are: 6 AND UNDER - 1st Anscombe Cup Humpty Dumpty Sam Cumming, 2nd HMS Robbie Robbie Cumming, 3rd The Jeddi Dahlia Cleary. 7 TO 11 - 1st Bob Lacey Cup Minecraft Skeleton Kester Hall, 2nd The Firework Kiera Willoughby, 3rd Bonfire Boys Rhys Green, Angus Mann. 12 TO 16 - 1st The Lady Ella Maynard, 2nd The Smuggler Stuart Bevin, 3rd Two Soldiers Jack Tampion-Lacy, Tom Weston

Overall Winner – Geoff Honeysett Shield - The Firework Kiera Willoughby

ADULTS - 1st Aztec Pat Saunders, 2nd Buccaneer Phoebe Black, 3rd Edwardian Lady Jo Weston

GROUPS - 1st Buccaneers Chailey Bonfire, 2nd Soldiers Lindfield Bonfire, 3rd Smugglers Burgess Hill Bonfire

Most Topical Costume – Bob Lacey Salver, Minecraft Skeleton Kester Hall

www.lindfieldbonfiresociety.co.uk